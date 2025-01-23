Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and energy policies are expected to affect global economic growth and energy demand
Early diagnosis and preventative treatment can be achieved through robust primary healthcare and digital innovation
The Foundation for Human Rights and 25 families of victims and survivors of apartheid-era atrocities are seeking justice
The two provinces were the ANC’s biggest losers in the May 2024 general election
Chipmakers Huawei, Cambricon Technologies and US supplier Nvidia to benefit from ByteDance capex plan
SA Poultry Association says stringent biosecurity protocols have hampered its attempts to vaccinate
Move amounts to expropriating private sector’s enterprise & supplier development initiatives
Ousted defence minister says he recommended measure but President overruled calls for broader military deployment
AmaZulu forward Rowan Human has stressed the importance of beating Stellenbosch if they are to accomplish their goal of finishing in the top four.
The V&A Waterfront has big plans to welcome more of the world’s superyachts — to the benefit of both international travellers and the local economy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Trump’s inflation rocket
Kganyago warns Trump policies could dent SA’s improved outlook
Fed eyes cautious approach amid fragile bond market, Trump policies
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Policy certainty needed for political dramas to settle
EDITORIAL: Time for Trump and a turbulent world
DESMOND LACHMAN: SA policymakers need to act on Trump’s economic challenge
