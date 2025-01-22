RONNIE PHALA: Year of just maths at end of primary school could fix problem

With the right approach, every child can master mathematics, the writer says. File photo: PAPI MORAKE/GALLO IMAGES
In the 1988 biopic Stand And Deliver, newly employed teacher Jaime Escalante transforms a group of underperforming students in a gang-ridden Los Angeles neighbourhood into calculus champions. Against all odds, anddespitefacing apathetic students and sceptical colleagues, Escalante’s entire class of 18 students passes the dreaded advanced placement calculus exam, proving that with the right approach, every child can master mathematics.
This isn’t just Hollywood inspiration. Research on deliberate practice emphasises the importance of focused, sustained effort in developing expertise in any domain, including mathematics. When students understand that intelligence is malleable (Carol Dweck’s “growth mindset”), their academic achievements improve significantly.The findings suggest that with the right approach and sufficient dedicated time, all students can improve their mathematical abilities.
Yet the reality of SA’s educational landscape paints a sobering picture. According to the Trends in International Mathematics & Science Study (TIMSS), SA grade 5 pupils consistently score near the bottom internationally.
This failure has profound implications. As the world races towards a future shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, strong mathematical skills are essential for economic participation. Many jobs — ranging from service positions to technical roles — will be rendered obsolete.
A transformative solution
This dire situation demands more than incremental solutions. Short of declaring a state of emergency in maths education, the SA government should consider a simple but potentially transformative solution: dedicating an entire year at the end of primary schooling exclusively to mathematics, with pupils spending at least 80% of their time on maths education.
This “mathematics immersion year” would begin with three months of intensive revision and reinforcement of fundamental concepts from primary school — helping pupils gain mastery and fostering confidence. The remaining three quarters would cover a condensed two-year maths curriculum, providing a significant head start for high school.
While AI will not replace teachers, it can augment their capabilities, freeing them to focus on higher-order teaching tasks such as fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
The concept draws from cognitive science principles that emphasise the relationship between practice time and mastery. Malcolm Gladwell's widely cited “10,000-hour rule” may be an oversimplification, but the underlying principle holds: significant improvements in any field require concentrated, deliberate practice.
Given that the average SA parent often lacks either the competence or time to assist with mathematics, and home environments being seldom conducive for deep, focused work, the burden falls upon government to integrate the required practice time into the standard 12-year curriculum design.
Challenges and opportunities in implementation
Implementation challenges, while significant, are mitigated by the recent proliferation of new technology platforms and tools of instruction. For example, the question of teacher availability — given SA’s severe shortage of qualified mathematics teachers — can be addressed through AI solutions.
While AI will not replace teachers, it can augment their capabilities, freeing them to focus on higher-order teaching tasks such as fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
AI systems can diagnose students’ individual knowledge gaps, adjust lesson difficulty levels in real-time, track progress and keep students engaged — capabilities that were inconceivable just a couple of years ago.
A path forward piloting the model
Implementation could begin with a two-year pilot phase at selected schools, with close monitoring and evaluation for effectiveness. During this phase policymakers can identify areas for refinement and scale up the initiative as it proves successful.The initial investment will be substantial, but the cost of inaction will be far greater.
Our current trajectory threatens to leave an entire generation unprepared for the future economy. We need the government, business and civil society to recognise this crisis and respond with the urgency it demands.
Concerns about access to technology, particularly in under-resourced schools, must be addressed through strategic investment in infrastructure and digital literacy programmes.
Believing in the potential of every student
Countries in East Asia consistently rank at the top of global assessments such as the TIMSS, not only due to a culture of academic excellence and the high standard of instruction, but because of the highly disproportionate amount of time their students devote to mastering science and mathematics.
SA has its own Jaime Escalantes who refuse to give up on their students, such as Mr Mtati from Gqeberha — featured recently in the news media. But, unfortunately, they are few and far between.
The mathematics immersion year offers a unique opportunity for SA to stake its rightful place among the fast-developing countries of the Global South.
• Phala consults to the government and the financial sector. He writes on digital innovation and strategic change.
RONNIE PHALA: Year of just maths at end of primary school could fix problem
