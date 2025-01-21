The meme coin, $TRUMP, rises to $58.56, giving it a market capitalisaton of about $11.7bn
Global consultancies linked to state capture hit by unfair administrative action that needs to be called out
While the disease is of no concern in SA, work on the candidate shot is part of a strategy that is important to Africa, says CEO
Big changes on the way after former governing party’s devastating loss of support in Gauteng and KZN
Moroccan national accuses telecom equipment company of trying to use him to recoup $200m of its money
Minister says “give or take two years” when asked how long it could take SA to regain an investment-grade rating
Small business-focused fintech platform boosted by artificial intelligence and accounting integrations
US president promises flurry of executive orders on first day
Their two best batsmen should be batting in their customary positions higher up the order
It is time to commemorate one of the bloodiest battles in SA history that took place 125 years ago
CARTOON: Smoke them out
EDITORIAL: Government’s double standards multiply into inappropriate overreach
MARIANNE MERTEN: Action and accountability needed as 2025 shapes up to be a rollercoaster ride
IMRAAN BUCCUS: A toxic crisis of insecticide, migrants and public health services failure
It’s not our job to retrieve criminals, says Ntshavheni on illegal miners
Strengthening bite of ANC’s watchdog to top agenda of NEC meeting
