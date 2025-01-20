MAROPENE RAMOKGOPA: Why SA should list SOEs on the JSE
The funding model is a pragmatic and sustainable solution to the financial and operational challenges facing state-owned enterprises
20 January 2025 - 12:04
SA is undergoing reforms to deepen investment and accelerate the country’s economic growth and development. The reform of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is one of the undertakings that will ensure SA is better placed to meet its developmental and economic goals.
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa designating to me the responsibilities of finalising the National State Enterprises Bill, we worked hard to engage stakeholders about the importance of the reforms proposed in the bill. We also engaged deeply with countries that implemented a centralised ownership model for the management of SOEs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.