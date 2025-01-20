IMRAAN VALODIA: What is good for judges must surely be good for central bankers
The Reserve Bank should follow India’s example and have some independent experts on its MPC
On November 21, the SA Reserve Bank cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) , in effect decreasing interest rates across the economy by a quarter of a percent. One news report related to this surprised me. Governor Lesetja Kganyago was asked whether the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) had considered a cut of 50bps. He responded that, unlike previous meetings, the decision this time was unanimous, and there was no discussion about a 50bps cut.
I am surprised, given the tepid level of economic growth in our economy and the horrific rate of unemployment, that not a single member of the MPC thought at the very least a discussion about a larger rate cut was warranted. In earlier meetings, we know there was some disagreement about what the MPC should do but we have no detail on what the actual discussion entailed, or who said what...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.