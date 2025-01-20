DAIN WINSNES: It’s goodbye Jibar, hello Zaronia in SA’s financial game-changer

The Johannesburg interbank rate is being replaced with Zaronia, an overnight deposit rate. Picture: 123RF
SA financial markets are undergoing a rare monumental shift with very few people — even participants in the financial industry — aware that it is happening in 2025 and 2026. Jibar (the Johannesburg interbank rate), an average three-month negotiable rate, is being replaced with Zaronia (the SA rand overnight index average), an overnight deposit rate. There are large ramifications.
Jibar is the underlying rate used to determine the value of trillions of rand worth of contracts, from floating-rate instruments, including bonds and notes, to derivative contracts between banks, for example agreeing to swap a floating rate over time (Jibar) for a fixed rate.
Jibar is determined by the five largest banks in SA (RMB, Standard Bank, Absa, Nedbank and Investec) submitting their three-month negotiable certificate of deposit rate for the day. The highest and lowest quoted rates are removed and the average of the remaining three rates is the day’s Jibar rate.
This fluctuates depending on the banks’ need for cash and is linked to the repo rate, which is set by the SA Reserve Bank. An issue arises because actual trade volumes in three-month deposit rates run in the millions but affect trillions of rand worth of contracts, posing a credibility and transparency threat and exposing the rate to potential manipulation.
By contrast, Zaronia is essentially an overnight benchmark that reflects the interest rate at which commercial banks are trading wholesale funds with each other. The Reserve Bank uses a volume-weighted rate from each bank, the rates at which it conducted overnight transactions. This essentially removes manipulation, because the reference rate will be based on actual rates at which transactions have been undertaken at large volumes.
The transaction volume associated with Zaronia is about 40 times that associated with Jibar. There is discussion around using average Zaronia rates over a pre-specified period, such as the average Zaronia rate over one month, thereby smoothing daily fluctuations.
The issues of credibility and potential for manipulation have been experienced elsewhere in the world, with banks having manipulated their reference rates to profit in other contracts. The Libor (London interbank offered rate) scandal, uncovered in 2012, was one of the most notable. After its discovery the Alternative Reference Rates Committee was established, making its recommendation in July 2017 to move to new reference rates, with Libor eventually ceasing in September 2024.
Derivative markets in SA account for almost 90% of the Jibar-linked market and hence a concerted effort has been made to ensure a smooth and fair transition in this market.
This led to the largest comparable transition now facing SA: the change from Libor to the US’s secured overnight financing rate and the UK’s sterling overnight index average. The Zaronia shift will be based largely on that change, after its lead in the various facets of changes and transitions required. SA will be able to benefit from these efforts and follow their guidance, and should therefore make the transition in under three years compared with Libor’s project, which spanned seven years.
Derivative markets in SA account for almost 90% of the Jibar-linked market and hence a concerted effort has been made to ensure a smooth and fair transition in this market. A working group, the Market Practitioners Group (MPG), has been appointed to make recommendations to the Bank and other stakeholders for the most appropriate way forward. The MPG published a dynamic white paper in January 2023, where findings are adjusted as more information emerges.
Since November 2023 the Bank has published a daily Zaronia rate, together with eight years of historical data from January 2016 for comparison with Jibar.All rates before October 31 2022 refer to prepublication or proxy rates; November 1 2022 to November 3 2023 rates refer to observation period rates, and after November 3 2023 to date are official publication rates.
Since Jibar is a three-month rate and Zaronia is an overnight rate, Jibar requires a premium over Zaronia and is thus slightly higher, reflecting the nature of a positive term structure, where this spread has been 15-25 basis points (bps). This is important as it sets the foundation for a “fallback” rate to be used in transitioning.
This spread between Jibar and Zaronia will be used when transitioning into replicating financial exposure from Jibar to Zaronia. For example, if a contract used Jibar +100bps, this might shift to Zaronia +120bps, if the fallback rate is set at 20bps. This fallback rate provides a default rate to be used should parties not replace their Jibar risk before March 2026 and the methodology for this will be established in June 2025 for cash products and December 2025 for derivatives. It is encouraged that contracts are switched before the cessation date to avoid confusion and “forced” selling.
There are numerous challenges regarding the change to Zaronia. It necessitates changes in pricing loans and various derivative instruments, all formerly linked to Jibar, which will require underlying model changes and recalibration.
Existing loans and other contracts will need to be renegotiated to be fair to both parties, though equitable outcomes are difficult to guarantee or even be certain of years later, with some contracts being up to 30 years in duration. This would also potentially require costly legal reviews and fallback adjustments, so being proactive would be beneficial to all.
It is easy to understand why this change is necessary to protect the interests of key stakeholders and clients who are at an information disadvantage. However, this does come with great challenges, some of which have been outlined above. Fortunately, the Bank and other key stakeholders can lean on the vast experience of offshore counterparts and leverage a sophisticated financial sector.
• Winsnes is a fixed-income portfolio manager and quantitative analyst at Matrix Fund Managers.
DAIN WINSNES: It’s goodbye Jibar, hello Zaronia in SA’s financial game-changer
Being proactive would be beneficial to all in the countdown to the cessation date
