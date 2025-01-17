PETER LEON: Agoa renewal and reality of the Trump presidency
SA’s foreign and defence policy from a US perspective is unlikely to pass muster in the annual review
Much excitement appears to have been generated domestically, not least within the labour movement, by the US trade representative’s December 21 announcement that President Joe Biden had made no changes to the US’s African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) country beneficiaries for 2025.
There are several reasons why this excitement may be premature. First and most obvious is the change of administration in Washington and re-entry of Donald Trump to the White House after his inauguration on January 20. Second is that Agoa requires annual redesignation of country beneficiaries by the president, and the Central African Republic, Gabon, Niger and Uganda were all de-designated in the past year, either for unconstitutional changes of government or gross violations of international human rights. Third, Agoa itself is due to expire on September 30 and attempts by Congress to extend it have so far not succeeded. ..
