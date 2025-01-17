OSTERN TEFO: Trump’s return will sideline Africa

US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/ALLISON ROBBERT
Donald Trump’s foreign policies raise serious concerns for Africa’s future. His “America first” and “make America great again” agenda ignores the continent’s needs, furthering exploitation and neglect.
As someone invested in Africa’s peace and progress, I am troubled by what the recent US election means for our continent. Trump’s return to the presidency seems set to bring with it a foreign policy focused solely on the US’s immediate gains, leaving Africa sidelined yet again.
During his previous term Trump’s rhetoric and actions reflected a clear lack of interest in Africa’s wellbeing. His administration’s comments about African nations, including his infamous reference to them as “shithole countries”, showed contempt rather than respect.
This attitude shaped policies that were dismissive of Africa’s potential and pressing needs. Such statements further perpetuate stereotypes, undermining the dignity of African nations and their ability to engage in equal partnerships on the global stage.
Trump’s obvious contempt for countries with extensive links to China, especially Africa, was another worrying aspect of his foreign policy throughout his first term. With its sponsorship of infrastructure projects like Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam and Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway, China has emerged as an essential partner in Africa.
Trump sees these partnerships as dangers to US interests, which suggests that nations that back China may see a decline in diplomatic support and participation.This confrontational attitude forces African nations into an unnecessary dilemma: align with China and risk strained relations with the US, or prioritise US relations and potentially lose crucial investments from China.
This dynamic undermines Africa’s sovereignty and ability to pursue its own development priorities. Instead of respecting Africa’s agency, Trump’s foreign policy risks turning the continent into a battleground for geopolitical rivalries. If his new term follows the same path, African countries that value their partnerships with China may find themselves marginalised by the US in both the economic and diplomatic spheres.
Trump’s recent remarks about the Brics bloc nations highlight his fixation with countering China’s influence. On December 1 he tweeted: “The idea that the Brics countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER. We require a commitment from these countries that they will neither create a new Brics currency, nor back any other currency to replace the mighty US dollar, or they will face 100% tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy. They can go find another ‘sucker!’.”
This declaration directly targets African nations in Brics, such as SA, and underscores Trump’s zero-sum view of global relations. His threat of economic retaliation against countries exploring alternatives to the dollar adds pressure on African nations to choose between short-term gains and long-term autonomy.
In the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict, many African nations, including SA as led by the ANC, have repeated calls for Palestine to be recognised as a free state, and labelled Israel an apartheid state. This solidarity, however, risks damaging diplomatic relations with the US under Trump’s leadership, as his administration’s unwavering support for Israel often marginalises Palestinian claims and those supporting those claims.
Trump’s recent demand on December 15 for Hamas to release all hostages before he assumes office, coupled with his uncompromising stance labelling Hamas a terrorist organisation, highlights the potential for increased diplomatic cracks. African nations supporting Palestine could face significant political or economic repercussions as Trump’s administration may match such support with alignment against US and Israeli interests. He is pro-Israel and believes that Israel has the right to exist and protect itself against any threat.
On top of this, Trump’s approach to aid and support for Africa has always been transactional. Aid was often tied to conditions that favoured US interests rather than addressing the actual needs on the ground. For example, assistance was extended selectively, with countries expected to vote in favour of US-led resolutions at the UN. This was documented in reports by Foreign Policy magazine, which highlighted how aid became a bargaining tool for influence. This transactional approach undermines the principles of humanitarian assistance, reducing it to a means of control rather than a genuine effort to alleviate suffering or support development.
Trump’s return to power signals a challenging road ahead for Africa. His policies prioritise US interests, often at the expense of developing nations. Yet Africa has the potential to rise above these challenges if its leaders and people stand united in pursuit of a fairer global system. This moment calls for bold leadership and strategic thinking from Africa to prioritise their interests.
• Tefo is an activist and co-ordinator at Africans for Peace.
