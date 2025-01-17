Several fundamental drivers for the SA economy and asset classes ‘are now clear tailwinds’
Pieter Toerien and Cape Town Opera’s production combines the spectacle of opera with the stagecraft of musical theatre
Reduction of load-shedding, the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act and Transnet Network Statement lauded
De Villiers was removed from the GOOD Party in March 2024 after allegations of sexual misconduct
A third of shoppers have used Chinese online retailer’s platform, 40% of whom have become active users
Public works projects to be launched in four municipalities to ‘showcase’ government’s ability to complete projects on time and within budget
Engaging SA’s youth in projects that relate to real-world issues can help to inspire the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow
Scott Bessent also backs tax cuts to avoid ‘economic calamity’
Government shilly-shallies while officials side-step the issue of abhorrent social structures in Iran and Afghanistan
CARTOON: Mozambique’s puppet master
EDITORIAL: Chapo’s tainted victory
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Mozambique’s new president faces a difficult year
Daniel Chapo sworn in amid national strike
EDITORIAL: Resolving Mozambique’s post-election crisis
Ramaphosa sends special envoy to Mozambique
