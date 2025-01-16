KENNETH MOKGATLHE WA KGWADI: Withered ANC is close to lying in state

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was disarmingly honest in his reflections on the state of his party in the January 8 statement celebrating the ANC’s 113 years of existence. He deserves credit for candidly acknowledging the state of the party’s branches and government’s inability to provide quality basic services to communities.
“If we have to be honest, our branches have become weak,” he said. “Our branches are no longer functioning in the way they used to.” It was refreshing to hear a leader of his stature acknowledge the decline within his party. Such an honest assessment is rare in contemporary politics, where leaders often deflect blame rather than confront internal issues.
However, his admission also highlights a disturbing reality: the ANC, once a mighty force in SA’s liberation struggle, is now a shadow of its former self.
In an ideal world the ANC functions like a tree. The branches, leaves, roots and stem all play interconnected roles, drawing sustenance from water and sunlight to thrive. Without healthy branches, the ANC tree cannot survive. Ramaphosa’s acknowledgment suggests that the party is withering and unless drastic measures are taken soon may succumb to a natural death.
As a young and idealistic activist I once believed parties such as the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) could be revived to serve as revolutionary vehicles to lift South Africans out of poverty.
However, my experience as the PAC’s spokesperson revealed a harsh truth: we were tormenting the soul of Robert Sobukwe and tarnishing his legacy rather than building upon it. Similarly, I now believe it is time to let the ANC rest in peace, recognising and honouring its historical role in the struggle for freedom.
The collapse of ANC branches did not occur overnight; it is the result of a long and deliberate erosion of democratic principles within the party. Historically, ANC branches were vibrant hubs of activism, with members paying their dues, attending meetings and implementing resolutions. Each household in black communities often had more than one active member contributing to the collective struggle.
The turning point came in the early 2000s when factionalism and money politics began to dominate. Provincial and national leaders aligned with Jacob Zuma started paying bulk membership fees for branches to secure support ahead of key conferences. This trend culminated in Zuma’s rise to power at the ANC's 2007 Polokwane conference. The practice of “buying” branches undermined their independence and integrity, transforming them into tools for personal and factional agendas.
The consequences of this shift were far-reaching. Branches became mere vote-buying mechanisms, reducing their ability to groom ethical leaders and uphold democratic principles. The ANC’s once-proud structures, including its tripartite alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP, were also compromised. The communists, who had played a pivotal role in shaping public policy during Thabo Mbeki’s administration, lost their influence. Cosatu, once a fearless advocate for workers’ rights, became subdued.
Under Zuma’s leadership the ANC branches’ value continued to decline, and their capture by moneyed interests became the norm. Despite his promises of renewal, Ramaphosa has not escaped this trend. Allegations that significant amounts of cash changed hands to secure his victory at the ANC’s 2017 conference further tarnished his credibility. Like Zuma, Ramaphosa has become an enabler of the unethical behaviour that plagues the party.
The erosion of the ANC’s moral fabric has had devastating consequences for governance.
The erosion of the ANC’s moral fabric has had devastating consequences for governance.
Corrupt leaders, shielded by their ability to “buy” support, evade accountability. This dynamic has allowed individuals implicated in scandals, such as deputy president Paul Mashatile and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, to rise within the party. The ANC’s branches, once the soul of the organisation, are now complicit in perpetuating corruption and mediocrity.
To understand the magnitude of the ANC’s decline one must recall the branches’ historical role. In the late 1990s and early 2000s they were incubators for future leaders. Activists such as Sihle Zikalala emerged from these structures, equipped with the skills to navigate governance, policy and ethical leadership. Today, branches are a shadow of their former selves, unable to fulfil their foundational purpose.
If the ANC is serious about renewal it must undertake a complete overhaul of its structures. This process begins with addressing corruption. Leaders implicated in scandals must be removed and branches must be freed from the grip of moneyed interests. Ethical and morally sound leadership, grounded in humility and service, is essential to restore the ANC’s credibility.
Moreover, the ANC must rekindle its democratic principles. Branches should function as independent entities that hold upper structures accountable. This will require a profound cultural shift within the party.
• Mokgatlhe wa Kgwadi is an independent political analyst and writer based in the North West.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE WA KGWADI: Withered ANC is close to lying in state
