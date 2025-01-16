While the data is unlikely to change expectations for a rate hike pause, it may curb speculation about potential increases
Import replacement as a formal government policy since May 2020 has hardly shot the lights out
Worsened by rapid development of AI, cyberrisk overrides all other issues, Allianz Risk Barometer reads
Reflections on the state of the liberation party
Region remains the group’s biggest medium- to long-term opportunity says CEO
The 18.1-million applications in the third quarter was 3% more than in the preceding one, National Credit Regulator data shows
Engaging SA’s youth in projects that relate to real-world issues can help to inspire the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow
Israel warns some details still need to be ironed out
There was excitement after three successive wins but they have won just one of the next six matches
David McWilliams’ book details the origin of money, its uses and abuses, and its future
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Low growth emergency
Ramaphosa kicks off first big economic meeting of the year
EDITORIAL: No renewal with the same tired cadres in charge
More of the same expected from the ANC in 2025
EDITORIAL: Speedbumps ahead for global and local politics
LAEL BETHLEHEM: Can we follow India into the stratosphere of economic growth?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.