SABRINA GELLERMAN: How businesses can support STEM education

With our economic growth averaging just 1.2% a year from 2010-2019 and youth unemployment at more than 40%, we desperately need change in SA. There is no single solution, but investing in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education at primary and high school levels, supported by businesses, is one promising path forward.
STEM education is critical, not only to ensure we produce a workforce of engineers, scientists and technologists that can keep the engine of our economy going, but also because there are huge potential economic benefits to reap from the global economic transformation fuelled by artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and data science advancements.
Africa accounts for only 2.5% of the global AI market. Capturing just 10% could expand our continent’s economy by an astonishing 50%, according toMicrosoft. For SA, as one of Africa’s leading economies, this growth could translate into substantial economic benefits and job creation on the AI front alone.
The success and growth of our private sector hinge on access to a skilled workforce proficient in STEM, which is vital for innovation and competitiveness. It is hugely concerning that a recent report ranks SA 100 out of 109 countries assessed in terms of skills availability, which means we lack most of the skills needed for the jobs of the future, while developed countries poach talented young South Africans and offer them huge salaries to make up for their own skills shortages. In Europe almost half of businesses are struggling to recruit people with the STEM skills they need, while in the US 45% of STEM employees with a PhD are foreign-born.
By supporting STEM education, businesses can help address this critical shortage and create a solid pipeline of qualified, enthusiastic, digitally literate talent for the future who can think critically, solve problems creatively and innovate. This will unlock SA’s economic growth and help to address youth unemployment.
How can businesses get involved in STEM?
Businesses can help cultivate young learners’ enthusiasm for STEM subjects by helping to fund educational infrastructure such as laboratories, maker spaces and STEM centres. Schools like ours, with advanced facilities, allow learners to engage in hands-on experiments and real-world applications, which helps them connect theory with practice. Specialised labs for subjects like biology, chemistry and robotics enable learners to experiment and innovate, inspiring an early interest in STEM.
Maker spaces, equipped with 3D printers, laser cutters and other tools, are particularly effective in helping pupils to realise their creative ideas. Such spaces not only promote technical knowledge but foster teamwork, creativity and an excitement for learning that is essential in cultivating lifelong interest in STEM. We desperately need more support to ensure that this type of infrastructure is available to all pupils across the country, even if rolled out in nodes to support many schools in a region.
Partnerships for practical experience and mentorship
Beyond infrastructure, partnerships with schools allow businesses to introduce learners to real-world STEM applications and future career pathways, creating a dynamic that brings learning to life - learning shouldn’t happen in a bubble. Mentorship and internship programmes help pupils to build skills, confidence, professional networks and a curiosity to explore solutions to pressing challenges, while practical projects can strengthen the connection between what they learn and the real world. Collaboration like this can open doors to innovative learning and career preparation, which is essential as learners prepare to meet both university and work demands.
Imagine the impact if all STEM-related businesses in SA partnered with just one school each, building and strengthening these relationships over time. The resource implications are not huge, yet this approach could identify talented youngsters who receive support throughout their school and university careers, and who may become future employees. Such partnerships create a win-win situation: pupils gain opportunities and guidance, while businesses cultivate a pipeline of skilled professionals tailored to their industry.
Supporting teacher training and STEM-focused activities
Equipping teachers is just as crucial. As STEM fields continue to evolve, teacher training is an area where businesses can offer support, helping teachers stay up to date with the latest technological and organisational advances. Through partnerships, teachers gain valuable insights and resources, which helps them inspire learners with interactive lessons that showcase STEM as a pathway to tackling global challenges.
STEM project days and weeks are excellent examples of activities that make STEM enjoyable and engaging, where pupils can develop solutions to real-world problems, sparking excitement and a passion for innovation.
Aligning with government efforts
The SA government recognises the importance of STEM education. The National Development Plan 2030 aims to improve education, training and innovation, while efforts are under way nationally and at provincial levels to equip public schools with necessary facilities and implement teacher training programmes. By complementing government efforts, businesses can amplify and speed up the impact of these initiatives, ensuring that education keeps pace with industry needs. For instance, Sasol has invested in education through initiatives like the Sasol Inzalo Foundation, which focuses on improving STEM education by providing resources and teacher training.
Sparking curiosity and shaping the future
Above all, STEM education is about cultivating curiosity and a lifelong love of learning in our young people. While the practical skills and economic benefits of STEM education are evident, I cannot stress enough the intrinsic value of fostering creativity, critical thinking, and a passion for discovery. By engaging SA’s young people in projects that relate to real-world issues, such as sustainability and technological advancement, businesses can help to inspire the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow.
Through collaboration with schools, companies can create a win-win dynamic: supporting learners’ educational journeys and building a workforce that is as curious and resilient as it is skilled. It is both socially responsible and economically wise for businesses to invest in STEM education. Together, we can help transform SA into a hub of true innovation and growth, nurturing a generation of skilled, enthusiastic STEM learners who will become the backbone of a thriving economy.
• Gellerman is principal of the German International School in Cape Town.
SABRINA GELLERMAN: How businesses can support STEM education
Engaging SA’s youth in projects that relate to real-world issues can help to inspire the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow
With our economic growth averaging just 1.2% a year from 2010-2019 and youth unemployment at more than 40%, we desperately need change in SA. There is no single solution, but investing in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education at primary and high school levels, supported by businesses, is one promising path forward.
STEM education is critical, not only to ensure we produce a workforce of engineers, scientists and technologists that can keep the engine of our economy going, but also because there are huge potential economic benefits to reap from the global economic transformation fuelled by artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and data science advancements.
Africa accounts for only 2.5% of the global AI market. Capturing just 10% could expand our continent’s economy by an astonishing 50%, according to Microsoft. For SA, as one of Africa’s leading economies, this growth could translate into substantial economic benefits and job creation on the AI front alone.
The success and growth of our private sector hinge on access to a skilled workforce proficient in STEM, which is vital for innovation and competitiveness. It is hugely concerning that a recent report ranks SA 100 out of 109 countries assessed in terms of skills availability, which means we lack most of the skills needed for the jobs of the future, while developed countries poach talented young South Africans and offer them huge salaries to make up for their own skills shortages. In Europe almost half of businesses are struggling to recruit people with the STEM skills they need, while in the US 45% of STEM employees with a PhD are foreign-born.
By supporting STEM education, businesses can help address this critical shortage and create a solid pipeline of qualified, enthusiastic, digitally literate talent for the future who can think critically, solve problems creatively and innovate. This will unlock SA’s economic growth and help to address youth unemployment.
How can businesses get involved in STEM?
Businesses can help cultivate young learners’ enthusiasm for STEM subjects by helping to fund educational infrastructure such as laboratories, maker spaces and STEM centres. Schools like ours, with advanced facilities, allow learners to engage in hands-on experiments and real-world applications, which helps them connect theory with practice. Specialised labs for subjects like biology, chemistry and robotics enable learners to experiment and innovate, inspiring an early interest in STEM.
Maker spaces, equipped with 3D printers, laser cutters and other tools, are particularly effective in helping pupils to realise their creative ideas. Such spaces not only promote technical knowledge but foster teamwork, creativity and an excitement for learning that is essential in cultivating lifelong interest in STEM. We desperately need more support to ensure that this type of infrastructure is available to all pupils across the country, even if rolled out in nodes to support many schools in a region.
Partnerships for practical experience and mentorship
Beyond infrastructure, partnerships with schools allow businesses to introduce learners to real-world STEM applications and future career pathways, creating a dynamic that brings learning to life - learning shouldn’t happen in a bubble. Mentorship and internship programmes help pupils to build skills, confidence, professional networks and a curiosity to explore solutions to pressing challenges, while practical projects can strengthen the connection between what they learn and the real world. Collaboration like this can open doors to innovative learning and career preparation, which is essential as learners prepare to meet both university and work demands.
Imagine the impact if all STEM-related businesses in SA partnered with just one school each, building and strengthening these relationships over time. The resource implications are not huge, yet this approach could identify talented youngsters who receive support throughout their school and university careers, and who may become future employees. Such partnerships create a win-win situation: pupils gain opportunities and guidance, while businesses cultivate a pipeline of skilled professionals tailored to their industry.
Supporting teacher training and STEM-focused activities
Equipping teachers is just as crucial. As STEM fields continue to evolve, teacher training is an area where businesses can offer support, helping teachers stay up to date with the latest technological and organisational advances. Through partnerships, teachers gain valuable insights and resources, which helps them inspire learners with interactive lessons that showcase STEM as a pathway to tackling global challenges.
STEM project days and weeks are excellent examples of activities that make STEM enjoyable and engaging, where pupils can develop solutions to real-world problems, sparking excitement and a passion for innovation.
Aligning with government efforts
The SA government recognises the importance of STEM education. The National Development Plan 2030 aims to improve education, training and innovation, while efforts are under way nationally and at provincial levels to equip public schools with necessary facilities and implement teacher training programmes. By complementing government efforts, businesses can amplify and speed up the impact of these initiatives, ensuring that education keeps pace with industry needs. For instance, Sasol has invested in education through initiatives like the Sasol Inzalo Foundation, which focuses on improving STEM education by providing resources and teacher training.
Sparking curiosity and shaping the future
Above all, STEM education is about cultivating curiosity and a lifelong love of learning in our young people. While the practical skills and economic benefits of STEM education are evident, I cannot stress enough the intrinsic value of fostering creativity, critical thinking, and a passion for discovery. By engaging SA’s young people in projects that relate to real-world issues, such as sustainability and technological advancement, businesses can help to inspire the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow.
Through collaboration with schools, companies can create a win-win dynamic: supporting learners’ educational journeys and building a workforce that is as curious and resilient as it is skilled. It is both socially responsible and economically wise for businesses to invest in STEM education. Together, we can help transform SA into a hub of true innovation and growth, nurturing a generation of skilled, enthusiastic STEM learners who will become the backbone of a thriving economy.
• Gellerman is principal of the German International School in Cape Town.
Government fails to meet its 2024 target for quality physical science passes
Matric pass rate soars but minister sounds alarm on science and maths problem
Government must rein in independent schools, say teachers unions
Students urged to submit missing NSFAS documents urgently
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ANDILE NTINGI: Artisanships offer best route to employment
Matric pass rate soars but minister sounds alarm on science and maths problem
WAYNE MORRIS: Embracing mechanisation in SA’s agriculture sector to meet ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.