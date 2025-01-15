CARTOON: Body bags and dockets

The US producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, increased 0.2% in December
Arrogance, dogmatism, sectarianism and self-destructive habits have resulted in 30 years of failure
A tribunal is investigating alleged sexual harassment by Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge
Malema also labeled former senior EFF members Floyd Shivambu and Dali Mpofu ‘betrayers’
Southeast Asia remains the group’s biggest medium- to long-term opportunity
The Presidential Economic Advisory Council has called on government to put SA on a path of rapid economic growth
Engaging SA’s youth in projects that relate to real-world issues can help to inspire the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow
Emmerson Mnangagwa would have to subject himself to two referendums, one of which would seek to to remove a provision that an incumbent cannot benefit from any amendments
Unable to earn a home round of 16 Champions Cup clash, the teams will have to carefully weigh priorities
It was a disastrous day for SA crews, with Henk Lategan suffering punctures and Guy Botterill crashing out
