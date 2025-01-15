ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA: SA has a compelling narrative for G20

SA has assumed the presidency of the G20, an international forum including the world’s biggest economies that was established to resolve pressing global economic and financial issues. This is a significant opportunity for SA to showcase itself as a nation brimming with possibilities and to tell a compelling story of resilience.
In an interview with the Financial Times UN secretary-general António Guterres was asked about the relevance of the UN in the 21st century. He referenced the role the UN has played in building sustainable societies, highlighting SA as a key example. Specifically, he pointed the country’s efforts to implement just energy transition objectives, including the decommissioning of the Komati coal power station.
The G20 will serve as a platform for SA’s government and businesses to demonstrate their commitment to building a sustainable, developmental society, even though SA is nation burdened by a 34% unemployment rate and intolerably high levels of violent crime, making it difficult to remain optimistic about its trajectory.
Guterres’ affirmation of SA’s story of sustainability serves as a source of inspiration and should guide the narrative presented at the G20. Despite the adversities described, SA has a powerful story to tell — one anchored in sustainability, enriched by a thriving tourism sector and critical mineral deposits. Tourism in SA continues to develop, with annual growth averaging 14% between 2014 and 2024.
One of the most striking examples of SA’s resilience for the G20 is the story of Eskom. At the World Economic Forum last year finance minister Enoch Godongwana faced tough questions about businesses investing in SA amid persistent load-shedding.
Eskom’s dysfunctionality, with debt exceeding R400bn from projects such as Medupi and Kusile, combined with ageing infrastructure, led to rolling blackouts. In 2023 SA endured 335 days of load-shedding, which meant supply was 6,000MW short of demand, costing the country more than R300bn and shaving 5% off GDP.
Eskom has since undergone a transformation. With almost 300 days without load-shedding and a radical overhaul of its executive management — including the appointment of highly capable group CEO Dan Marokane — the utility now exemplifies resilience. This turnaround is a story worth sharing with investors and potential partners at the G20.
Moreover, SA is poised to add 6,000MW of privately procured clean energy within the next two years. Complementing this progress, S&P Global revised SA’s outlook to positive in November, citing improved reforms and growth potential. The ratings agency credited the 2024 general elections, which resulted in the formation of a government of national unity (GNU), for fostering political stability and boosting private investment and GDP growth. Since the GNU’s inception debt yields and portfolio inflows have improved, financial conditions have eased, and the currency has generally strengthened.
Though SA is Africa’s largest economy it has lagged its peers with GDP growth averaging just 0.8% a year over the past five years. By contrast, Rwanda has achieved annual growth rates exceeding 8%.
From a pan-African standpoint it is critical to support the expansion of major economies such as SA and Nigeria. For example, Nigeria has taken bold economic actions, such as eliminating currency controls and fuel subsidies and setting up a service delivery agency under the administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu. These are courageous actions becausefuel subsidies, while popular with consumers, worsened the nation's debt profile and budget deficits, stoked corruption and took funds away from vital economic sectors. Additionally, they were unfair, giving elites access to the nation’s wealth.
SA needs to tackle deep-rooted structural barriers to unlock its economic potential. The economy is projected to grow by 1.4% in 2025; achieving a more robust target of 2%-3% over the next five years will require concerted efforts from government and business. Last year, JP Morgan highlighted the importance of economic reforms, noting such measures could drive this modest growth after a decade in which GDP expansion averaged less than 1%.
This is the narrative SA must champion at the G20 — a story of fiscal responsibility, economic transformation and the potential for prosperity.
Transforming the government and public sector to put citizens first and implementing strategies to encourage fiscal sustainability, economic growth and social services will be crucial. The measures would underscore SA’s commitment to progress, making a strong case at the G20.
Furthermore, the B20 — the business arm of the G20 — presents an invaluable opportunity for SA. By engaging top executives from global companies the B20 will scrutinise the policy environment in areas critical to energy, trade and investment. This collaboration could attract significant investment, boosting SA’s economy and fostering hope among its citizens.
As Italian economist and academic Mariana Mazzucato argues in his book The Entrepreneurial State, governments and public sectors that invest heavily in innovation can achieve remarkable outcomes. SA needs to start investing heavily in innovation to compete globally in this era of technology.
Addressing debt sustainability, exploring restructuring mechanisms and securing sustainable financing for infrastructure projects is critical. Jamaica’s remarkable debt turnaround offers a blueprint for success. In 2009 its debt burden was a staggering 144% of GDP. Yet over the past decade the Caribbean nation halved that to 72% — a feat achieved through a mix of prudent fiscal policies and broad social consensus.
Jamaica’s success was driven by large and persistent primary budget surpluses, supported by a robust fiscal rule and social partnership agreements that fostered national ownership of the recovery process. Those measures proved pivotal in steering the country away from economic collapse, a scenario the IMF once deemed likely after earlier programmes, such as a domestic debt exchange, failed to make a significant dent. By embracing a traditional but disciplined approach, Jamaica demonstrated that fiscal resilience and economic stability are attainable with the right policies and collective resolve.
This is the narrative SA must champion at the G20 — a story of fiscal responsibility, economic transformation and the potential for prosperity. If SA can adapt Jamaica’s lessons to its unique context, it might just find a pathway to economic recovery and sustainable growth.
Finally, SA must ensure that the G20 and B20 yield actionable objectives to address pressing challenges. Through collaboration with businesses, the country can attract investment and chart a path to economic growth. This vision of hope and resilience is the story SA should bring to the G20 — a story that inspires belief in its potential to become a developed nation through the collective efforts of its citizens, government and business community.
• Mabasa is an executive manager in the office of the deputy mineral & petroleum resources minister.
