GAVIN MAGUIRE: Europe’s wind farms on track to eclipse coal output in 2025
Greater full-year generation by wind farms over coal plants would be a first in a major region
14 January 2025 - 05:00
Europe’s wind farms could produce more electricity than the region’s coal-fired power plants for the first time in 2025 if the recent pace of output growth in wind production and output cuts in coal generation extends through the year.
Total electricity generated by Europe’s wind farms was just 4% less than by the continent’s coal plants in 2024, at 616 terawatt hours (TWh) vs 641TWh, according to data from energy think-tank Ember...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.