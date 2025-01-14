At 10.15am, the JSE all share had gained 0.65% to 82,598 points
Africa’s long-term debt stock is $864bn, a nearly threefold increase since 2010
The rescue and retrieval operation is expected to last for the next 10 to 16 days, police say
Analysts say Cyril Ramaphosa failed to outline a new economic vision in his weekend speech
Reinet Jersey Holdings will sell BAT shares at £28.20 per share to institutional investors, raising gross proceeds of about £1.221bn
The trusted tour operator scheme aims to increase tourism numbers based on a model of collaboration and risk-sharing
Europe stands to benefit from cheap, clean hydrogen produced in SA, while South Africans deal with the environmental and social costs
The move comes after a midnight ‘breakthrough’ in talks attended by envoys of Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Schauffele competed last week in the inaugural match of the TGL, a simulated golf competition, showing no signs of an injury
His advantage had been cropped back to just 21 seconds the day before
CARTOON: ANC succession vacancy
More of the same expected from the ANC in 2025
EDITORIAL: Speedbumps ahead for global and local politics
NEWS ANALYSIS: Reform or die: the ANC is at a crossroads
VEDHAN SINGH: ANC’s greed, opulence and disconnect on display
Government must not miss the boat in 2025, ministers warn
