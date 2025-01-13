US CPI inflation data is likely to be a major catalyst for near-term direction for the rand
Europe stands to benefit from cheap, clean hydrogen produced in SA, while South Africans deal with the environmental and social costs
Most of the candidates who wrote IEB exams in 2024 had just started grade 8 when SA’s first case of Covid-19 was detected in March 2020
Analysts say Cyril Ramaphosa failed to outline a new economic vision in his weekend speech
The group plans to return the net proceeds to shareholders within 12 months of completing the deal
Rise in Chinese vehicle sales is one of the marketing stories of 2024
Block on exports to China, Russia, Iran and North Korea will be maintained
Canadian golfer prevails in Sony Open playoff in Hawaii
Mecum Auctions is also selling Steve McQueen’s Porsche 917 from the 'Le Mans' movie.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Reality check for ANC
More of the same expected from the ANC in 2025
Telecom reform high on government’s agenda in 2025
EDITORIAL: Speedbumps ahead for global and local politics
VEDHAN SINGH: ANC’s greed, opulence and disconnect on display
Government must not miss the boat in 2025, ministers warn
