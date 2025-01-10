WAYNE MORRIS: Embracing mechanisation in SA’s agriculture sector to meet growing demands

The pressures on agriculture are multifaceted, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
SA’s agricultural sector stands at a pivotal moment. With production costs rising at an alarming 12.4% year-on-year, as reported by Stats SA, farmers are grappling with the need to balance sustainability, profitability and food security.
At the recent UN climate change conference (COP29), global leaders reinforced the urgency of transforming farming practices to adapt to climate change while ensuring food security.
Precision agriculture and mechanisation, aligned with these climate-smart goals, present a unique opportunity for SA to address its agricultural challenges and build a sustainable future.
The pressures on agriculture are multifaceted — land and water scarcity, urbanisation and unpredictable climate patterns necessitate innovation. Mechanisation, particularly through precision agriculture, enables farmers to maximise yields while preserving natural resources.
Among the latest innovations, blue-ray technology has emerged as a game-changer for the agricultural sector. Using high-resolution imaging and advanced light spectra, blue-ray systems can detect subtle changes in crop health, moisture levels and soil conditions. These insights allow farmers to address issues such as nutrient deficiencies or pest infestations before they escalate, significantly reducing crop losses.
When integrated with mechanised farming equipment, blue-ray technology enhances the accuracy of critical farming operations. For example, drones equipped with blue-ray sensors can scan vast tracts of farmland, providing real-time data that enables targeted interventions. This innovation ensures resources like water, fertilisers and pesticides are used more efficiently, supporting sustainable farming practices while improving yields.
For SA, where arable land is both limited and unevenly distributed, mechanisation offers a critical advantage. By optimising land use, farmers can make every hectare count, ensuring food security for a burgeoning population. Precision farming not only boosts productivity but enhances the sector’s resilience against environmental degradation and resource constraints.
With food demand set to rise across Africa and globally, SA’s agricultural sector cannot afford to lag behind. Mechanisation and digital agriculture are not merely optional but essential for building resilience and competitiveness.
Mechanisation isn’t just about machinery; it’s about data. Modern equipment integrates sensors and internet of things (IoT) technology to gather real-time and historical data on soil quality, weather conditions and crop health. This data enables informed decision-making, such as identifying the most suitable crops for specific soil types or determining the precise quantity of fertiliser required.
These insights extend beyond farming operations. Financial institutions can leverage this data to better assess farm profitability and risks, offering tailored financing solutions. By aligning credit with the operational realities of farmers, lenders can reduce defaults while enabling sectoral growth. The convergence of mechanisation and data analytics thus represents a holistic approach to promoting a more robust agricultural ecosystem.
The push for mechanisation often sparks concerns about job displacement. While these fears are valid, the reality is more nuanced. Mechanisation has the potential to stimulate rural economies through increased agricultural output. Expanded cultivated areas and higher yields require labour for processing, distribution and marketing, creating downstream employment opportunities.
Moreover, for smallholder farmers mechanisation reduces the physical strain of traditional farming methods. Freed from labour-intensive tasks, farmers can focus on value-added activities, such as crop diversification and agribusiness ventures. Over time, mechanisation could promote the development of vibrant agricultural value chains, driving inclusive economic growth in rural areas.
With food demand set to rise across Africa and globally, SA’s agricultural sector cannot afford to lag behind. Mechanisation and digital agriculture are not merely optional but essential for building resilience and competitiveness. To achieve this, collaboration is key. Farmers, financial institutions and policymakers must work together to create an enabling environment for mechanisation — through affordable financing, training programmes and supportive policies.
Mechanisation offers SA the tools to balance the urgent need for food security with sustainable resource management. By embracing available technologies the sector can transform itself into a powerhouse capable of meeting future challenges, preserving natural ecosystems and driving economic growth.
• Morris is head of alliances at WesBank.
