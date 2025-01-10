At 10.40am, the rand was little changed at R18.96/$
This is hardly surprising as the ANC thrives in an echo chamber of excess and entitlement
Surendra Singh & Associates ordered to pay costs and may have to answer to Legal Practice Council
Tau and Godongwana say high cost of living, jobs and logistical challenges will be targeted
DStv operator says 2-million pirated views amount to loss of billions
PMI remains in contractionary territory, reflecting the challenging environment manufacturers faced at the end of last year
Founder Bonang Matheba says House of BNG combines world-class quality with an African narrative
Less help has allegedly been received by residents of Altadena, a racially and economically diverse community
You won’t believe the things the sport, arts & culture boss has seen with his own eyes
South African Henk Lategan stretched his Dakar Rally lead on Thursday while a 10-minute penalty denied Qatar's Nasser al-Attiyah a first stage win for Dacia after a dominant day in the Saudi Arabian ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Powder keg in Mozambique
EDITORIAL: Resolving Mozambique’s post-election crisis
HILARY JOFFE: Mix of hope and despair for Transnet
Mozambican opposition leader returns, claiming victory in poll
Ramaphosa sends special envoy to Mozambique
Illegal ruby miners ‘taking advantage’ of Mozambique unrest
