TANA MONGWE: A critical juncture for local energy reform consolidation

A wind farm in Caledon. Picture: JACQUES STANDER/GALLO IMAGES
After the 2024 election results and the formation of the government of national unity, investor sentiment and domestic confidence have improved, with some gradual progress concerning key economic levers.
While still incremental, we have seen some reform driven by Operation Vulindlela, such as visa and digital communication reform, improvement in water quality, some initial steps towards reforming our rail system and, most notably, a shift in our energy reform programme. However, work remains to be done to get the country on a solid trajectory towards stronger economic growth.
Nowhere is this more keenly apparent than in the outlook for Eskom and the local energy sector. Local cyclical and secular growth drivers will be largely shaped by the future of SA’s energy sector, which over the past 16 years has been dominated by escalating load-shedding.
Much of the recent optimism about SA’s economic outlook has been influenced by the approaching milestone of 300 consecutive days without load-shedding. Yet the energy crisis that has plagued the country for almost two decades is certainly not over, and as the country embarks on a path towards market deregulation, with the Energy Regulation Amendment Act of 2024 leading the charge, 2025 will be a critical period in consolidating local energy reform, which can further support the country’s path towards economic prosperity.
Through the Wholesale Market Code, due in 2026, the Energy Regulation Amendment Act of 2024 is set to reshape the energy market, presenting both risks and opportunities. As we move into 2025 there is potential to create a more dynamic, sustainable and inclusive energy market. However, reform must be handled with care to ensure that Eskom’s transition and the broader energy market changes do not undermine energy security or worsen existing inequalities. Eskom is too big to fail without causing substantial damage to the country’s energy security and social fabric.
Market deregulation is therefore essential for SA to secure clean low-cost energy, particularly through the unbundling of Eskom’s generation, transmission and distribution arms, which will allow greater competition, innovation and private sector participation in the energy sector.
However, fully incorporating Eskom into a free-market system would carry unacceptable social risks and costs. While deregulation is necessary, Eskom’s strategic role in the market must be preserved. The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) plays a critical role in ensuring Eskom’s survival. Without Nersa’s support Eskom may face collapse or require a substantial bailout. The regulatory framework will need to adapt to avoid the need for drastic tariff increases.
The rise of competition in the distribution sector, particularly from private players, poses risks for both Eskom and municipalities. It will be essential to manage this transition carefully to prevent widespread disruptions.
The associated risks of market deregulation are considerable, with the burden of the past being heavy. However, these risks are not impossible to surmount and should stakeholders make the right decisions in managing them a bright future beckons for SA’s energy sector.
It is with these decisions in mind that we believe a number of key recommendations would go some way towards smoothing out the road to this eventuality. After the unbundling process it is critical that Eskom Generation be run as a nonprofit organisation, supported by the National Treasury, to ensure its financial sustainability.
As private energy generation ramps up Eskom should begin decommissioning its ageing power plants, making room for cleaner, more efficient technologies. It is also crucial that tariffs for Eskom Generation and Distribution are unbundled, allowing for greater transparency and competition in pricing.
For reforms to succeed over the long term, regulators must prioritise the enabling of existing frameworks, rather than focusing exclusively on new policies, while new institutions should have sound governance structures in place from the outset.
The upsides to unbundling — the liberalisation of markets, the opportunities for private and public institutions to move up and down the value chain in transmission, generation and distribution, the new, granular sources of market data — have the potential to secure low-cost, clean energy for all South Africans.
• Mongwe is head of responsible investment research at Old Mutual Investment Group.
TANA MONGWE: A critical juncture for local energy reform consolidation
There is potential to create a more dynamic, sustainable and inclusive energy market in 2025
After the 2024 election results and the formation of the government of national unity, investor sentiment and domestic confidence have improved, with some gradual progress concerning key economic levers.
While still incremental, we have seen some reform driven by Operation Vulindlela, such as visa and digital communication reform, improvement in water quality, some initial steps towards reforming our rail system and, most notably, a shift in our energy reform programme. However, work remains to be done to get the country on a solid trajectory towards stronger economic growth.
Nowhere is this more keenly apparent than in the outlook for Eskom and the local energy sector. Local cyclical and secular growth drivers will be largely shaped by the future of SA’s energy sector, which over the past 16 years has been dominated by escalating load-shedding.
Much of the recent optimism about SA’s economic outlook has been influenced by the approaching milestone of 300 consecutive days without load-shedding. Yet the energy crisis that has plagued the country for almost two decades is certainly not over, and as the country embarks on a path towards market deregulation, with the Energy Regulation Amendment Act of 2024 leading the charge, 2025 will be a critical period in consolidating local energy reform, which can further support the country’s path towards economic prosperity.
Through the Wholesale Market Code, due in 2026, the Energy Regulation Amendment Act of 2024 is set to reshape the energy market, presenting both risks and opportunities. As we move into 2025 there is potential to create a more dynamic, sustainable and inclusive energy market. However, reform must be handled with care to ensure that Eskom’s transition and the broader energy market changes do not undermine energy security or worsen existing inequalities. Eskom is too big to fail without causing substantial damage to the country’s energy security and social fabric.
Market deregulation is therefore essential for SA to secure clean low-cost energy, particularly through the unbundling of Eskom’s generation, transmission and distribution arms, which will allow greater competition, innovation and private sector participation in the energy sector.
However, fully incorporating Eskom into a free-market system would carry unacceptable social risks and costs. While deregulation is necessary, Eskom’s strategic role in the market must be preserved. The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) plays a critical role in ensuring Eskom’s survival. Without Nersa’s support Eskom may face collapse or require a substantial bailout. The regulatory framework will need to adapt to avoid the need for drastic tariff increases.
The rise of competition in the distribution sector, particularly from private players, poses risks for both Eskom and municipalities. It will be essential to manage this transition carefully to prevent widespread disruptions.
The associated risks of market deregulation are considerable, with the burden of the past being heavy. However, these risks are not impossible to surmount and should stakeholders make the right decisions in managing them a bright future beckons for SA’s energy sector.
It is with these decisions in mind that we believe a number of key recommendations would go some way towards smoothing out the road to this eventuality. After the unbundling process it is critical that Eskom Generation be run as a nonprofit organisation, supported by the National Treasury, to ensure its financial sustainability.
As private energy generation ramps up Eskom should begin decommissioning its ageing power plants, making room for cleaner, more efficient technologies. It is also crucial that tariffs for Eskom Generation and Distribution are unbundled, allowing for greater transparency and competition in pricing.
For reforms to succeed over the long term, regulators must prioritise the enabling of existing frameworks, rather than focusing exclusively on new policies, while new institutions should have sound governance structures in place from the outset.
The upsides to unbundling — the liberalisation of markets, the opportunities for private and public institutions to move up and down the value chain in transmission, generation and distribution, the new, granular sources of market data — have the potential to secure low-cost, clean energy for all South Africans.
• Mongwe is head of responsible investment research at Old Mutual Investment Group.
EDITORIAL: Coal power is dead
GAVIN MAGUIRE: Global thermal coal exports and power use to hit new highs in 2024
DUNCAN McLEOD: Electric vehicle charging goes off-grid
NQOBILE XABA: Critical minerals boom presents opportunities and risks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Koeberg unit 2 synchronised to the grid
State announces winning bidders in seventh window
Ramaphosa signs historic nuclear regulator bill
Eskom posts a R55bn loss after hiving off transmission unit
Electricity act to be implemented without two sections on January 1
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.