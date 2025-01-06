CARTOON: Trump looms in 2025

Key economic releases will provide investors with crucial insights into the US labour market
Inability to decouple from a reliance on elements sourced from China not easy for the US and the rest of the G7
These include the remains of combatants who died during the struggle against apartheid
President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to reflect on political developments at the party’s birthday bash
The company’s decision could affect about 3,500 direct and indirect jobs
New report says political interference must be reduced and national government needs clearer powers to intervene
Reserve Bank has been laying the foundations for a new benchmark rate to replace Jibar since November 2023
French liquor giant’s office in India raided by competition commission after 2022 complaint by Indian rival
England international keen to face MI Cape Town in opening match of the Betway SA20
The ceremony kicks off awards season in Hollywood, which culminates with the Oscars in March
