KENNETH MOKGATLHE WA KGWADI: Renaming Sandton Drive would undermine Joburg’s rich diversity

Joburg is abuzz with debate at a suggested new name for Sandton Drive honouring Palestinian Leila Khaled. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
More than 400 protesters embarked on a peaceful demonstration recently to voice their concerns over the proposed renaming of Joburg’s iconic Sandton Drive.
The city is abuzz with debate as the suggested new name — honouring Leila Khaled, a controversial figure linked to violent extremism, hijackings and attacks targeting not only Jews but also Christians and the broader public — has ignited heated opposition.
Residents are rightly alarmed at the implications of this proposal. Their concerns go beyond personal preferences; they believe this change threatens to sow division, discrimination and animosity among Joburg’s diverse population.
They argue that the move is less about honouring history and more about pursuing narrow political goals aimed at provoking international actors such as the US, whose consulate sits on the very street in question.
This is not about serving the interests of Joburg’s residents, but rather about fulfilling the agenda of a small group of politicians who seem intent on creating discord rather than fostering unity.
In a show of widespread public disapproval, residents, activists and politicians have submitted a petition signed by an overwhelming 30,000 people through the platform Dear South Africa.
This collective effort underscores a critical point: renaming Sandton Drive to honour Leila Khaled undermines the values of national unity, reconciliation and diversity SA has strived to cultivate since 1994.
There is no doubt that addressing names associated with our colonial and apartheid past is essential. Streets, monuments and other public symbols that evoke painful memories of oppression should be reconsidered to foster healing and inclusivity.
Since 1994, government entities have made significant progress in renaming places that once glorified figures responsible for atrocities.
However, Sandton Drive does not fit this category. The name does not carry the burden of colonial or apartheid history. On the contrary, it is associated with development, modernity and the affluence of Sandton, often referred to as Africa’s richest square mile.
Changing this name would achieve nothing in terms of addressing historical injustices and would instead erase a symbol of Joburg’s progress and global standing.
The question of relevance looms large in this debate. What connection does Leila Khaled have to SA’s history, struggle or development? The answer, quite simply, is none. Renaming a street in her honour would not only mislead future generations but also distort the narrative of our own heroes and heroines.
We owe it to our children to celebrate individuals who have genuinely contributed to SA’s journey towards freedom and prosperity. Streets and public spaces should bear the names of those whose legacies inspire unity, resilience and pride. Leila Khaled’s legacy is deeply polarising and controversial, making her an unsuitable candidate for such an honour.
SA is far from running out of deserving icons to celebrate. Joburg alone has produced extraordinary individuals in fields such as sport, art and culture, academia, business and activism. Why not honour these luminaries, whose contributions have shaped the city and the nation?
For example, Joburg’s rich history could be celebrated by honouring anti-apartheid icons, groundbreaking artists or successful entrepreneurs.
Recognising our own achievements reinforces national pride and inspires future generations to strive for excellence. The decision to prioritise a foreign figure with no tangible ties to our struggle undermines this effort and sends the wrong message.
Amid the furore over Sandton Drive’s name, it is important to highlight the pressing issues facing Joburg. The city is grappling with a water crisis so severe that it has captured international media attention. Unemployment is skyrocketing, especially among the youth. Public infrastructure is deteriorating, crime levels are alarmingly high, and basic services remain out of reach for many residents.
Instead of addressing these urgent challenges, city officials seem preoccupied with symbolic gestures that offer no tangible benefit to the people of Joburg. Its leaders must heed the voices of the 30,000 residents who have expressed their opposition.
The protests against this name change are a reminder that citizens expect their government to focus on their most pressing needs.
People in Joburg want safe streets, functional public infrastructure and access to basic services such as water and electricity. They want solutions to unemployment, opportunities for growth and a city that prioritises their wellbeing over international political posturing.
To move forward, leaders should establish a transparent and inclusive process for naming public spaces, one that genuinely reflects the city’s diversity and shared history. This process must prioritise local figures and achievements, ensuring that every name chosen strengthens our collective identity rather than fracturing it.
Joburg is a city of contrasts and complexities, a melting pot of cultures and histories. Its leadership must strive to preserve and celebrate this diversity rather than undermine it with decisions that alienate and divide.
Changing Sandton Drive’s name is not the way to honour our past or secure our future. Instead, let us focus on the real issues at hand and work together to create a city that truly represents the best of SA.
• Mokgatlhe wa Kgwadi is a freelance researcher, writer and political analyst.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE WA KGWADI: Renaming Sandton Drive would undermine Joburg’s rich diversity
The name does not carry the burden of colonial or apartheid history — it’s associated with development, modernity and affluence
