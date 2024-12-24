THANDO NGOZO: SA has a window to build a resilient future

As 2024 ends there is space to reflect on what will be a watershed year for SA in economic terms.
This year, which could close the page on inertia and stagnation, has the potential to open the door to the opportunity of renewed national structural economic transformation. It marks a departure from the challenges that have plagued the country’s economy and signals a potential turning point.
However, as the rest of the world prepares for a rocky 2025, SA must not rest on its laurels. The foundations built over the past year should be consolidated and broadened to realise sustainable growth, mitigate structural challenges and create a resilient future.
Optimism surged in the wake of the formation of a government of national unity in mid-2024, with wide-ranging improvements in the economy and governance on multiple fronts. These moves signal a new path for SA’s fiscal and economic health after years of turmoil.
There was a substantial decline in SA’s sovereign risk premium, which fell from 327 to 240 basis points between February and September 2024. A reflection of the vastly improved sentiment among investors was the decline in the 10-year bond yield, which fell below 10%. This meant government could borrow at a lower cost, easing fiscal strain and enabling healthier public financing.
At the same time, the JSE reported its best third-quarter performance in over a decade, indicating spiking investor confidence. By September the rand had reached its highest level against the dollar in two years, reflecting an increasingly positive outlook for economic governance and policy direction in SA.
Energy reliability emerged as a critical factor underpinning SA’s economic recovery. The suspension of load-shedding in 2024, a long-standing challenge, marked a transformative achievement. By the end of November, the country had marked its longest stretch of uninterrupted power supply in five years, with load-shedding suspended for over 240 consecutive days, attributed to better maintenance practices, reduced unplanned outages and increased energy availability.
This stability revitalised energy-dependent industries, mainly manufacturing, boosting overall business confidence. The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to expansionary levels, reflecting improved manufacturing activity, even though it dropped in November, signalling a contraction and slowdown in the economic recovery. At the same time, the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index reached its highest reading in two years, further signalling an economic revival supported by reliable power supply.
Inflationary headwinds eased significantly throughout 2024. By October inflation had fallen to 2.8%, the lowest since mid-2020, down from 5.6% in February. This was thanks to a stronger rand, tumbling fuel prices and decelerating food inflation.
The SA Reserve Bank responded by commencing a rate-cutting cycle in September 2024, the first in several years. This monetary easing should help sustain consumer spending and business activity, building the foundation for a more vigorous economic recovery in 2025.
The cumulative 0.4% GDP growth over the first three quarters of 2024 reflects SA’s modest economic progress in 2024 compared to 2023, highlighting the fragile nature of the economic recovery. While positive, this incremental growth underscores the lingering structural challenges that hinder the economy's full potential. Despite improved financial market confidence, energy reliability and inflation control during 2024, the economy has struggled to translate these gains into sustained, broad-based growth.
While 2024 set the stage for recovery, 2025 must be the year of delivery. The focus must shift from creating a foundation to unlocking growth through sustained reform and investment. SA’s gross fixed capital formation, a key long-term growth driver, still needs to catch up to the 30% GDP target outlined in the National Development Plan. At just 15% of GDP in 2023, it reflects a decade of underinvestment worsened by structural constraints such as crime, corruption, weak demand and policy uncertainty.
SA’s global trade environment presents a dual narrative of risk and opportunity. China and India, with projected GDP growth rates of 4.5% and 6.6% in 2025, remain critical markets for SA commodities such as minerals and metals. Enhanced trade ties with these economies, supported by SA’s Brics membership, could drive export growth.
Challenges in developed economies, including the US, Germany, and the UK, may dampen demand for SA goods. Potential inflationary pressures and higher tariff policies under the Trump administration, notably proposed US tariffs on metals and ores, amplify the urgency for SA to diversify its trade relationships.
Despite some structural and cyclical improvements, SA’s immediate-term growth outlook still needs to be improved, with limited benefits translating into real economic gains. Organisations such as the IMF have revised the medium-term outlook upward, but towards the lower end of various forecast agencies, to 1.5% on average. The Reserve Bank forecasts the economy to grow by an average of 2% over the next three years. The National Treasury forecasts a more benign outlook for real GDP growth, averaging 1.8% over the medium term.
SA stands at a critical juncture. The achievements of 2024 have created a rare opportunity to address systemic challenges, accelerate reforms and unlock long-term growth. However, these gains must be consolidated and expanded upon in 2025 to ensure a resilient recovery.
Key priorities include:
Enhancing fixed capital formation. Creating a pipeline of bankable projects and fostering greater private sector participation in infrastructure delivery.
Leveraging global growth markets. Deepening ties with emerging markets while navigating the complexities of developed economies’ uneven recovery.
Strengthening institutional resilience. Ensuring effective implementation of reforms despite the challenges of coalition governance and external risks.
With decisive action and a focus on inclusive growth, SA can transform its nascent recovery into a robust and sustainable economic revival. This is a moment of opportunity that must not be squandered. By building on the foundation laid in 2024 SA can chart a path towards a resilient, equitable and prosperous future. The stakes are high, but the potential rewards are even more significant.
• Ngozo is a research manager at the Financial & Fiscal Commission SA. He writes in his personal capacity.
