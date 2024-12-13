PPI rose 0.4% in November, exceeding consensus estimates of 0.2%, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics says
A recent story about extortion in Benoni revived memories of officers making everything worse
Diplomatic row triggers legal battle that could further damage relations between the countries
The party’s elective and policy conference will be held in Johannesburg over the weekend
Court documents reveal acrimonious relationship between CEO and deputy
Director-general Duncan Pieterse plans careful approach to tax and sponsorship
Evan Pickworth interviews Michael Hewson, founder and director of Graphene Economics
The superfan shows Safa president Danny Jordaan love in a statement that makes little sense
The festive season is a great time for ‘reinventing, recreating, routine-breaking and shackle-shedding’
CARTOON: Best of Brandan — part 2
EDITORIAL: The year of high hopes and harsh realities
HILARY JOFFE: A look ahead to what macro and micro 2025 might bring
NATASHA MARRIAN: Gauteng ANC eyes 2027 succession battle
ANTHONY BUTLER: GNU in spotlight as ANC leadership battle heats up
PHILIP SHORT: Global voters turn backs on the economic status quo
