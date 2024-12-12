Ebrahim Rasool, who is set to take up SA’s ambassadorship to the US, will no doubt be seized with how he will use this office to engage with the changed realities of the US — how to order SA’s relationship with the impending second presidency of Donald Trump.
TERENCE CORRIGAN: SA must avoid appealing to morality in relations with US
Our ambassador to America should think trade and tourism, not UN reform and Palestinian statehood
