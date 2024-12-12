CARTOON: Best of Brandan — part 1

Asian stocks gained on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s tech-led rally overnight after an as-expected reading of US consumer inflation cemented bets for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.
The bank needs a new broom, a fresh approach to the operational and culture problems plaguing it
UN secretary-general echoes Dirco minister Ronald Lamola’s remarks following a meeting in Pretoria
Party says it will remain a member of ANC-led tripartite alliance
Industrial group prepares remediation report outlining steps to address breaches
However, risks remain, particularly with grain-related products due to a poor maize harvest
Reserve Bank prime lending rate cut and formation of GNU helped restore investor confidence
The country has no foreign currency, says new interim prime minister Mohammed al-Bashir
SA could return to Lord’s 13 years later with a chance at once again parading that mace
Founder of Vietnam-based Bandit9 Motorcycles Daryl Villanueva speaks on his design process and vision for the striking Bandit9
