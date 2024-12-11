GAVIN MAGUIRE: Global thermal coal exports and power use to hit new highs in 2024
Data shows a rise in exports of thermal coal in the past 11 months is likely to climb in December
11 December 2024 - 05:00
Littleton, Colorado — Global exports and use of thermal coal will reach all-time highs in 2024, despite the record rollout of renewable energy generation capacity across all major continents.
Exports of thermal coal through the first 11 months of 2024 are up by 9-million tonnes from the same months in 2023, according to Kpler ship-tracking data, and will climb further in December as power firms stock up for the northern hemisphere winter...
