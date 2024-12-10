BUSANI NGCAWENI AND TSHILIDZI MARWALA: AI’s critical digital transformation role in public governance

Digital transformation has become an essential pillar of effective governance, particularly as governments grapple with complex challenges like cyberthreats, unemployment, climate change and resource scarcity.
In this context, artificial intelligence (AI) offers transformative potential, reshaping governance, service delivery and citizen engagement. For African nations such as SA, the opportunity to harness AI and digital transformation is critical not only for global competitiveness, but also for achieving inclusive growth and socioeconomic development.
The AU has recognised this opportunity by championing initiatives such as the Africa Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-30, the Africa Digital Compact, and the Continental AI Strategy. These frameworks provide a road map for member states to align their efforts and collectively build a digitally inclusive, AI-driven future. SA, with its robust digital transformation efforts can play a pivotal role in this continental endeavour.
Digital compact
The Africa Digital Compact, championed by the AU, aims to harmonise digital infrastructure, innovation and policy across the continent. It envisions a connected Africa where technology drives economic growth, supports governance and fosters inclusivity. AI plays a central role in this vision by enabling data-driven decision-making, predictive analytics and efficient resource allocation.
SA’s ongoing initiatives, such as the automation of services at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and the digital grant processing systems at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), are exemplary of the potential for AI to improve efficiency and accountability. These efforts align with the compact’s goals by demonstrating how digital tools can enhance service delivery and bridge gaps in governance.
Moreover, the Continental AI Strategy provides a framework for African nations to harness AI for development. It emphasises ethical AI, local capacity building and pan-African collaboration. SA, as a hub of AI innovation and research, has a key role to play in advancing this strategy.
AI holds immense potential to transform public governance. For example, AI can streamline resource allocation by analysing patterns in water usage or healthcare delivery. It can also enhance transparency and trust by automating bureaucratic processes and reducing human error. Through AI, governments can anticipate crises, respond effectively and optimise service delivery.
These capabilities directly align with the AU’s Continental AI Strategy, which underscores the importance of leveraging AI to achieve the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs). For instance, AI can support poverty reduction by targeting resources to underserved areas and improving access to education and healthcare.
Leadership
The success of digital transformation hinges on leadership. Public sector leaders must embrace the AU’s vision, championing AI and digital tools as enablers of governance. This includes fostering innovation, building local AI capacity, and ensuring the ethical use of technology.
The Africa Digital Transformation Strategy calls for anticipatory leadership that can navigate the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR). SA has taken important steps in this direction, including the establishment of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which was led by Tshilidzi Marwala and other leading industry experts and academics. The commission’s recommendations, such as investment in AI technologies and digital infrastructure, are integral to achieving the AU’s broader goals.
Leadership matters for success in such critical endeavours. Leaders must have a deep understanding of the potential of AI and broader technology tools that can be deployed to accelerate the delivery of services, ensuring access and efficiency so that no-one is left behind. Leaders set the tone for digital literacy in their organisations and champion digital transformation. Leaders should know that technology does not remove the imperative of direct engagements with the citizens. Instead, it must facilitate participatory and inclusive governance by broadening access. In such cases each decision must be driven by the principle of public value, not convenient and “nice to have” technologies.
AI ethics
While AI offers immense potential, ethical considerations must guide its implementation. The AU’s continental AI strategy emphasises the need for fairness, transparency and accountability in AI systems. Public sector leaders must ensure AI solutions address, rather than worsen, inequalities.
The book by this article’s co-author, Marwala, The Balancing Problem in the Governance of Artificial Intelligence, recommends mechanisms through which ethical AI provides valuable insights for governments seeking to adopt these technologies responsibly. The book advocates for systems that prioritise inclusivity and serve the public good, ensuring that no community is left behind in the digital age.
Investing in digital literacy and infrastructure is critical to bridging the digital divide. The Africa Digital Compact highlights the importance of empowering marginalised communities with access to digital tools and skills, fostering a more equitable future. Each country has to strive to achieve this goal. The ability to use basic technologies must be treated as a human right, just as access to potable water and safe sanitation.
SA is uniquely positioned to lead Africa’s digital transformation. Its ongoing investments in AI, digital skills and public infrastructure demonstrate its commitment to building a digitally inclusive society. By aligning with the AU’s strategic frameworks, SA can amplify its impact, fostering regional collaboration and innovation.
Key initiatives such as the e-government strategy, AI-driven public services and the adoption of cloud computing frameworks underscore SA’s readiness to embrace the digital age. These efforts must now be scaled and integrated with the AU’s broader vision, ensuring a cohesive and impactful approach to digital transformation.
What is to be done?
To fully realise the potential of AI and digital transformation, African governments must work collectively under the AU’s frameworks. This includes prioritising investments in digital infrastructure, fostering public-private partnerships and aligning national policies with continental strategies.
For SA the way forward involves scaling its successes, fostering regional leadership and championing ethical, inclusive AI. Public sector leaders must embrace the vision of the Africa digital compact and the continental AI strategy, driving the continent towards a digitally empowered future.
The AU has provided a clear vision for the continent’s digital future. Through initiatives like the Africa digital strategy, Africa can harness the transformative power of AI and digital transformation to achieve inclusive growth, resilience and global competitiveness.
SA, with its robust digital foundation and AI expertise, must lead this charge. By aligning with the AU’s strategies and leveraging local innovations, SA can set a precedent for how digital transformation can serve as a catalyst for governance and development.
As leaders it is our collective responsibility to ensure that Africa’s digital transformation benefits all of its citizens, bridging divides and creating opportunities. The future of governance is digital, and the time to act is now.
• Ngcaweni is principal of the National School of Government, and Prof Marwala rector of the UN University.
