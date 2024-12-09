Opinion

CARTOON: Fall of Assad

09 December 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Monday, December 9 2024

Assad’s overthrow in Syria deals a blow to Russia and Iran

Russian media reports Assad and his family have arrived in Russia
World
16 hours ago

Syria’s Assad and family are in Moscow, Russian media reports

Russia has granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds, reports say
World
8 hours ago

NEWSMAKER: How former al-Qaeda chief Golani led overthrow of Assad

The most recognisable of Syria’s triumphant insurgents gradually stepped into the limelight since severing ties to the group in 2016
World
11 hours ago

IAN BREMMER: Renewal of fighting in Syria should serve as a stark reminder

Events in oft-forgotten places like Ukraine and Gaza can echo far beyond their borders
Opinion
3 days ago
Friday, December 6 2024
