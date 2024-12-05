Chair Jerome Powell is expected to offer clues on plans for 2025
Ramaphosa shirks his responsibility by keeping Simelane in the cabinet
Most pupils are still struggling to master basic maths, science and reading skills
Analyst says moving Thembi Simelane sideways makes a mockery of president’s claim that ‘the ANC is on a renewal path’
Wierzycka bemoans ‘rogue’s gallery’ in GNU cabinet but is optimistic about SA’s future for the first time in more than a decade
Ratings agency says it expects low economic growth and a stable government debt ratio of 80%
Scandal exposes disregard for ethics and legality, reminding us of the need for accountability
President Macron faces tough choices over next cabinet
Shukri Conrad, as blunt as they come in SA cricket, has praised the 24-year-old right-hander’s ability
It’s goodbye to the Huracán, but its replacement is on the way in the form of a refined but powerful beast. Mark Smyth got insights on it at an exclusive event in London
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: The Ramaphosa shuffle
Ramaphosa moves Simelane to housing department in mini reshuffle
Ramaphosa’s sideways move of Simelane ‘a failure of leadership’
DA wants access to report on Thembi Simelane’s loan
EDITORIAL: ANC’s anticorruption double standards
TOM EATON: Censure Simelane? Nah, that would rock Ramaphosa’s boat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.