Opinion

CARTOON: The Ramaphosa shuffle

05 December 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, December 5 2024
Thursday, December 5 2024

Ramaphosa moves Simelane to housing department in mini reshuffle

President has been under growing pressure to act after reports of former justice minister’s loan with collapsed VBS Mutual Bank
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa’s sideways move of Simelane ‘a failure of leadership’

Analyst says moving Thembi Simelane sideways makes a mockery of president’s claim that ‘the ANC is on a renewal path’
National
20 hours ago

DA wants access to report on Thembi Simelane’s loan

‘It cannot be that a minister of justice, accused of corruption, can continue to oversee … the NPA, the very body tasked with investigating her’
National
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: ANC’s anticorruption double standards

No action has been taken against several tainted members of the party
Opinion
2 weeks ago

TOM EATON: Censure Simelane? Nah, that would rock Ramaphosa’s boat

Acting against the justice minister would set dozens of other threads twitching, each one attached to a faction
Opinion
1 month ago
Wednesday, December 4 2024
Wednesday, December 4 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: DA has lost its voice as it quietly ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Artisanal mining confusion
Opinion / Letters
3.
CARTOON: Jacob Zuma’s baggage
Opinion
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: Wrong diagnosis, and wrong medicine, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: SA not just another Bric in the wall
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.