GREG BECKER: The varied victims of gender-based violence

“What is art?” is a question many are instructed to ponder while sitting in an art class, or are invited to consider by modern art. My conclusion after not attending any art classes but touring the world’s most prestigious galleries was that good art comes in two forms — either it is beautiful and pleasing to the senses, or it must provide an opportunity for the viewer to share an emotion the artist has captured in the piece. By this working definition, triggering the viewer is not art, while helping the viewer to better understand a situation and the related emotions is.
At a recent exhibition at an advent market, a ceramicist had a few works on display. One piece spoke of disinformation and how it can lead to fear and inaction, hoping to provoke a response in previously passive viewers encouraging them to live a more activist future in which they help counteract disinformation. A neighbouring work explored gender-based violence (GBV), emphasising that the perpetrators were invariably “MEN”.
The artist was in attendance, and having been instructed by the first work to actively address disinformation, I asked whether she was aware that victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) could be both male and female, with a follow-up as to what she thought the gender split was regarding victims of IPV. She replied that she did know males are occasionally victims, but glibly commented that 95% of victims are women.
Statistics are like a bikini — what they reveal is interesting, but what they hide is important. Reliable statistics — like reliable bikinis — are even harder to come by (or so I am told). Researchers exploring subjects like IPV find widespread underreporting, with shame and embarrassment holding back victims and perpetrators alike, often exacerbated by a lack of empathetic listeners in a society that is wedded to certain narratives.
An international systematic review covering the period 1990-2010 by The Partner Abuse State of Knowledge Project, which included SA, found that ours was the only country in the study that had higher rates of perpetration by men than women. It found that 31.8% of South Africans are perpetrators of partner violence, with 37.4% of men and 26.2% of women being violent. Put another way, out of a group of 100 perpetrators of IPV in SA, 59 would be male and 41 would be female.
Internationally, there is a surprising level of gender equality in rates of IPV. The researchers, who combined hundreds of studies, found that 28.3% of women and 21.6% of men report having perpetrated physical violence in an intimate relationship. Put another way, out of a representative pool of 100 perpetrators of IPV globally, 57 would be female and 43 would be male. That's 30% more women than men.
IPV ranges from murder and rape to grievous bodily harm, physical violence and emotional abuse. It should be noted that male perpetrators generate more physical injuries, but even if one only considers those with severe injuries, two out of every five victims of IPV would be men.
Men and women versus perpetrators and victims
After the public outcry over Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder in Cape Town in 2019 there were many protests. Schools like Rondebosch Boys’ High School invited all the boys to prepare a poster and protest against GBV at the side of the road during breaktime. The boys were passionate and engaged.
However, researchers who have looked at IPV in SA among children of school-going age have found that 35.3% of males and 43.5% of females reported perpetrating physical violence in a romantic relationship over a 12 month period. That means out of every nine perpetrators of violence, five would be girls and four would be boys.
Encouraging awareness of GBV at schools is to be encouraged, but who is telling boys that they too can be the victims, and that it is OK to talk about it? Some of my classmates were abused by teachers at school — in one case, charges were first laid almost 40 years after the incident and the case is only now working its way through our courts.
Disinformation comes in many forms. Obvious examples include intentionally misquoting someone and disseminating falsehoods. Selective reporting, unbalanced reporting, using quotes out of context and intentionally neglecting a story can result in equally harmful distortions of reality.
Only ostriches believe that not talking about these things makes them go away. Both boys and girls should receive guidance on what is acceptable behaviour, and what to do when paedophiles and perpetrators of IPV cross the line.
Guidance counselling should prepare school pupils to speak up when they are victims. We all need safe spaces... and the presence of mind to know that good boys, good girls, good men and good women stand with all victims in opposition to all perpetrators.
• Becker, a retired actuary and recently qualified maths teacher, is founder of MyTutor.chat. More information is available at DomesticViolenceResearch.org.
