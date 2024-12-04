Opinion

CARTOON: G20 costs and benefits

04 December 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, December 4 2024

Ramaphosa sets ambitious G20 goals

More than 40 heads of state expected to be in SA for the G20 leaders summit in November 2025
National
17 hours ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Trump and Xi are coming to dinner — the shisanyama had better be on point

Infrastructure chaos is an opportunity and all we need do in the G20 is talk ourselves up honestly
Opinion
2 days ago

G20 leaders will see Joburg infrastructure can cope, says Dada Morero

The Johannesburg mayor says the metro does not have enough funds to fix leaks in the city but that it has plans to address water issues
National
5 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Exorbitant cost, but G20 could benefit SA on global stage

Logistics will be easier to pull off than the task of leading the Group of 20 and its fractious members
Opinion
1 week ago

WATCH: What the G20 means for Africa’s future

Business Day TV spoke to Faten Aggad, executive director at the African Future Policies Hub
World
1 week ago
