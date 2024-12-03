The echoes of Breyten Breytenbach
Doubling and echoing was part of the poet’s writing and painting, the fluidity of the self and the other, death and life
Breyten Breytenbach, one of the greatest Afrikaans poets of any generation, died on November 24 2024 in Paris, France. The numbers in the date are almost echoes, like his name. Doubling and echoing was always part of his writing and painting, the fluidity of the self and the other, death and life. In his art the reader and viewer find portrayals of death, often his persona’s own, time and again.
He was born on September 16 1939 in Bonnievale, Western Cape. He mentioned the date of his birth often in his work, almost as a calling out to this other date in November he did not yet know, waiting for an echo. His poetry and painting are saturated with death, but the echo that answers is a ferocious vitality...
