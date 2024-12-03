RICHARD WORTHINGTON: Push for Big Gas is building up steam

A liquified natural gas tanker is pictured near a terminal in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. Picture: REUTERS/CHEN AIZHU
If one thing is clear from the draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2023 as presented in public consultations by the department of mineral resources & energy (as it remains until the end of this financial year), it is that the push for Big Gas has built up a head of steam.
This stands out in the presentation material, regardless of its limitations and selective disclosure of the scenario modelling results, and was implicit in remarks by electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, which held no echo of his call for an aggressive approach to renewable energy development, made soon after he took over the portfolio.
The officials emphasised that what they were presenting is a report, not a plan. The latter would be produced, with policy adjustments overseen by the minister in consultation with his cabinet colleagues, for tabling at the National Economic Development & Labour Council (Nedlac) in the new year.
What has been glossed over is that the new capacity build-up to 2030 is being treated as a plan, with no alternatives considered regarding what is deemed “committed” up to 2030, and the scenario modelling results shown only from 2031—50.
At this juncture in our electricity system development it is the next six years to 2030 that are crucial, both for security of supply and as the foundation of a least-cost electricity supply strategy.
This is not where attention was directed in the consultations, with plenty to distract in speculation over nuclear small-scale modular reactors, to be run in conjunction with battery energy storage systems, or the scenario where old coal-fired plants are refurbished with flue gas desulpherisation, to run for an extra 10 years.
The recent hastily convened round of consultations bore all the hallmarks of going through the motions, but this is not a complaint about process. Rather it is an 11th-hour rallying cry to demand a meaningful revision of what is presented as our committed electricity supply pathway to 2030.
Utility-scale renewable energy generation capacity additions for 2027-30 total only 1,554MW over three years (1,484MW in the private projects pipeline and 170MW by Eskom — no public procurement). This in the period some have argued for upwards of 5,000MW per annum as essential to the most cost-effective electricity supply plan, and to realising renewable energy manufacturing localisation objectives and related job creation.
Instead of seizing this opportunity the draft requires 6,000MW of gas in operation by 2030, including Eskom’s 3,000MW combined cycle gas turbine plant and procurement. It also keeps 41MW of the coal fleet in operation up to 2030, when there is a precipitous drop in available capacity.
There is no indication of the rate of utilisation of the coal fleet, or any account of actual generation by any technology class, throughout the available material — the only time the unit MWh (megawatt hour) appears is for showing the technology cost assumptions.
The throttling of the renewable energy industries to an average of just 1,418MW per year by 2030, including the envisaged growth by 900MW per annum of “rooftop PV” — when we know there is strong commercial appetite for far more — is driven by the rush to gas, aided by unrestricted coal.
When questioned about the modelling of Eskom’s Richards Bay plant separately from other gas, officials noted that it was forced in as it is covered by a ministerial determination, so apparently no consideration was given to the cost implications, or alternatives. No costing of supply is provided for the period to 2030.
Whatever one’s opinion about the optimal role for natural gas in our electricity system over the coming decade, it is by no means necessary to have so much capacity in operation in 2030, while there is considerable risk to assuming this will be achieved alongside the required infrastructure for importing natural gas. It is self-sabotage to allow a rush to Big Gas to prompt another stalling of renewable energy development.
The resulting short-term plan is inconsistent with various policy objectives, most glaringly regarding carbon dioxide emissions, which in the draft IRP 2023 are projected to decline from 197Mt per annum to about 125Mt in 2030, an objective confirmed by Eskom chair Dan Marokane in February. With emissions now above 170Mt, this mitigation target has been cut by 62% for 2030 and beyond.
The push for Big Gas development positions Eskom’s 3,000MW gas-fired plant (noted in the presentation as “fully financed”) as the anchor customer to make the whole proposition bankable, regardless of the cost implications and risks for our electricity supply system. Can anybody persuade Ramokgopa not to ride this train?
• Worthington is with Project 90 by 2030.
LUNGILE MASHELE: Little brother neighbours overtake SA in energy stakes
Trump prepares wide-ranging energy plan
Shell’s $6bn profit smashes forecasts as LNG offsets weak refining
