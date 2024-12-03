NKULULEKO LEGEND MANQELE: What Netflix’s live sports broadcast means for SABC+, Showmax and streamers at large

Mike Tyson, right, and Jake Paul in the ring in Arlington, Texas, the US, November 15 2024. Picture: KEVIN JAIRAJ/IMAGN IMAGES
On November 15 Netflix made history by broadcasting a live boxing bout featuring Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The marketing strategy relied heavily on good old-fashioned gimmicks, hitting all the classic milestones that any effective pre- and post- campaign should deliver on.
As a TV producer the spectacle felt like background noise to me and just another marketing ploy. The idea of an ageing boxing legend fighting someone in their prime does not exactly scream “must-watch television”.
Then the fight happened and reports started trickling in — first the result, then analysts dissecting the technical performances of both fighters. By Monday the real numbers were out. Netflix’s metrics may not be universally understood, but the estimate of 60-million viewers was enough to make everyone sit up and take notice. Sixty-million people. That is almost the entire population of SA tuning in to one live broadcast.
Who could have predicted this when Netflix launched in 1997? Back in 2008 as a young producer entering the local TV industry, I never imagined that “appointment viewing” — especially live TV — would be disrupted on such an enormous scale. I have seen the gradual evolution of how audiences consume content, but nothing could have prepared me for the eruption sparked by this fight. Sixty-million viewers for a single broadcast is a number linear broadcasters could only dream of.
Sports and politics have long been the cornerstones of traditional TV broadcasting. For platforms aiming to dominate the content game, securing fresh, live sports and political programming is critical; just look at what SuperSport is to MultiChoice. Sports and news are what Checkers or Woolworths are to a shopping mall.
This fight was not just between Tyson and Paul, it was Netflix versus the rest of the streaming and broadcasting world. Sure, there were buffering issues, and rivals such as Peacock naturally took the opportunity to troll Netflix for this. Yet the disruption caused by this event is not something that will faze a giant such as Netflix.
Netflix has a plan and it is ambitious. Its fight is not just against other streamers — it is against everyone who ever thought they had a monopoly on live sports or live TV in general. It needs to fix its technical issues, but the fact remains that it is coming for everyone sooner rather than later.
The rise of platforms such as YouTube and Netflix has fundamentally reshaped the world of content. Locally, Showmax has also shown interest in securing live sports, but it needs a gimmick, something to generate real excitement. It may be cautious about cannibalising its existing group content on SuperSport and other local offerings. But innovation is key and it just needs to invest more. Cultivating this will be the difference in the coming months. The SABC has a unique opportunity to get in the ring too, not to compete with Netflix directly but to carve out a strong, localised audience for its newly launched SABC+.
We have seen the success of local celebrity boxing matches, such as those involving Cassper Nyovest, which could have been our own version of Netflix’s approach to what was essentially a celebrity boxing match that was also a marketplace for brands. SA audiences love local content and the SABC is in a unique position. With a captive audience, free-to-air broadcasting and its own digital over the top (OTT) platform, SABC+ is perfectly poised to innovate. Leveraging this and its access to brands could easily help it achieve similar output, though it would take a focused sales and marketing team and a far more malleable-amenable acquisition process and sustained spirit in creating a new SABC. If it considers and fixes these things nothing will stop it.
The SABC could lead with appointment viewing in SA and attract new, engaged audiences while taking care of its core audiences using its terrestrial platforms. The foundation is there, but what is missing is innovation and a stronger commitment to using these platforms in collaboration with new, energised service providers, such as young and creative producers.
Netflix is already planning its next big gimmick ... a Christmas sports broadcast paired with none other than Beyoncé. Imagine the affect of combining live sports with the world’s biggest music act. It is a win on so many levels, bringing all types of audience profiles to one campfire. A smart move.
The SABC has the numbers and the platform to pull off something this significant. Why couldn’t we have a soccer derby or the Springboks, with a halftime show headlined by local band Mi Casa or singer Tyla. With the right strategy the SABC could be part of the global conversation. SABC+ is begging for this and producers on the ground are eager to innovate, though they are often hindered by historical issues within the broadcaster’s own financial and governance woes.
The next few months will be crucial for linear broadcasters worldwide, and SA is no exception. Thankfully, high data costs and slower technological adoption here have given local broadcasters a bit more time to adapt. But this reprieve is temporary. No-one foresaw how quickly platforms such as Netflix would rise and the next disruption is always around the corner. Prime staged one of the biggest election live broadcasts, CNN and other platforms have dropped in numbers and Elon Musk’s X is also affecting these traditional bottom lines. The playing field has definitely been redefined. To think there is still more to come.
The Tyson-Paul fight wasn’t just about boxing. It symbolised the broader fight for the future of broadcasting, with players such as Netflix and Amazon throwing the punches. The SABC is already in the ring, and just needs to start acting like it. Netflix has demonstrated how far innovation can take us. Rather than fear this disruption, we should draw inspiration from it and join in. We are not the Titanic yet; the iceberg is visible, and there’s still time to change course.
To my fellow producers: we need to push for our creative ideas to be heard and taken seriously. The world is looking to us to innovate and deliver compelling programming. Yes, financial constraints are a challenge, but SA stories stand tall on the global stage. We can achieve this too, with localised yet world-class content.
It is time to move beyond the “commissioning business model”. In 2024, waiting for briefs feels outdated. The enemy of progress, we need to bring the broadcasters new ways of looking at content. Broadcasters locally need to be open to hearing us out; a handout is not a collaboration. The Tyson-Paul fight succeeded because of robust partnerships, visionary thinking and commercial viability. From Netflix’s executive team to Most Valuable Promotions, every piece of the puzzle was meticulously planned. The result? Sixty million people gathered around one digital campfire, making this one of the most successful projections of where live broadcasting is headed.
The real fight is not in the ring, it is for the future of TV. Netflix has shown what is possible. Now it is time for us to rise to the challenge locally.
• Manqele is founder and CEO of production and media company the Bar Leader Group.
NKULULEKO LEGEND MANQELE: What Netflix's live sports broadcast means for SABC+, Showmax and streamers at large
