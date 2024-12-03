The local currency was trading in a tight range as many market participants sat on the sidelines after Thursday’s US holiday
As the familiar apparatchiks bang their toy drums, one traditionally raucous corner seems to have fallen oddly silent
Research adds weight to public health advocates’ call for e-cigarettes to be regulated
National working committee will recommend decision to be taken by national executive committee at its December meeting
Trade, industry & competition minister’s challenge to Competition Tribunal’s blocking of deal is the right move
Absa’s PMI falls to 48.1 points from the previous month’s 52.6 points
Surprised Dimension Data co-founder Jeremy Ord and five former executives of the tech group preparing an appeal
Hearings begin after developing nations condemn as inadequate the outcome of the COP29 summit
Tough batting conditions have always brought out the best in the SA captain
This time Trump knows he cannot simply rule by fiat
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Minding the miners
ERIN-DIANNE RICHARDS: Joint approach needed to dismantle human trafficking and illegal mining
HILARY JOFFE: Illegal mining exposes a socioeconomic, political and security crisis
Combat illegal mining from the top, says Neal Froneman
Stilfontein’s zama-zamas: hired as casual labourers — then forced underground
WATCH: How an illicit gold economy thrives in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.