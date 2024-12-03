ADAM MOLAI: How African culture holds the continent back

While traditions build community and a sense of belonging, they also pose obstacles to entrepreneurship, the writer says. Picture: 123RF
“No, it is un-African!” The radio caller’s voice was filled with conviction when asked if a man should consider taking his future wife’s surname — a woman who, as an only child, wished to keep her family name alive.
The response sparked lively debate, with most listeners expressing disbelief that an African man would take his wife’s name. This moment of cultural reflection led me to consider how deeply embedded our cultural values are, and how while they imbue a sense of identity and belonging, they can also hold back development and entrepreneurship.
Culture and values are undeniably ingrained in the African psyche. Concepts such as ubuntu underscore communal life, while respecting elders, centralising decision-making and refraining from challenging authority are cornerstones across much of the continent.
But while these traditions build community and a sense of belonging, they also pose obstacles to entrepreneurship. How? Respecting elders, for example, can stifle the innovative spirit crucial for entrepreneurship. In many African families, young entrepreneurs hesitate to question authority or change direction, especially within family businesses.
Challenging the older generation’s decisions might prompt a rebuke of the nature of: “This business paid for your schooling; where do you get off challenging my authority?” Unfortunately, such dynamics discourage the questioning and experimentation that is vital to business innovation.
In addition, the ability to break norms and introduce new approaches — disruption — is a hallmark of successful entrepreneurs. Think of Uber, born from Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick’s frustration with taxi access in Paris, or Amazon, where Jeff Bezos started out leveraging the internet to provide affordable books.
Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak’s Apple and Bill Gates and Paul Allen’s Microsoft also emerged due to their founders’ willingness to question the status quo. These entrepreneurs created global companies and changed the world by challenging and disrupting, not by deferring.
Group decision-making, common in African cultures, can hinder agility and slow down processes. For instance, family businesses may expect everyone to contribute, but ultimately a central figure often decides. This approach limits adaptability — something today’s fast-paced world demands.
Entrepreneurs need flexibility to respond to threats and seize opportunities, which centralised, group-based decision-making can stifle. Furthermore, embracing new technologies is essential to modern businesses, but many elders are reluctant to adopt innovations, leaving potential untapped.
From an early age African children are taught to respect authority without question. This focus on obedience and submission discourages the critical thinking and boldness that is essential for entrepreneurship. Innovation is rooted in questioning the status quo, yet cultural norms can see challenges to authority as disrespectful.
Like many others I grew up with a strong inclination not to challenge authority. It’s something I had to unlearn, recognising that placing collective interests above an individual’s authority is sometimes necessary. Respect does not mean accepting stagnation or refusing to ask why things are done the way they were decades ago.
If they wish to be successful, African entrepreneurs must confront the elephant in the room: culture. While tradition brings value and a sense of identity, it can restrict growth. Entrepreneurs need to find ways to innovate within the cultural framework; otherwise, their ideas may fail to resonate.
Solutions that respect cultural contexts can gain acceptance more easily than radical changes. Managing change wisely can also help break down cultural barriers. Rather than merely focusing on the need for change, promoting the benefits of new approaches may encourage acceptance.
Entrepreneurs must also learn to compartmentalise, separating culture and spirituality from business imperatives. I experienced this challenge when operating in the tobacco industry. It went against my spiritual upbringing, but I reminded religious leaders that while I respected their beliefs, my business decisions required a pragmatic approach.
In the end, success often demands that we navigate, sometimes subvert, cultural limitations. African entrepreneurs must be willing to question traditions and even challenge deeply ingrained cultural norms if they are to thrive and drive progress on the continent.
• Molai is founder of diversified investment group TRT Investments.
ADAM MOLAI: How African culture holds the continent back
Deeply embedded cultural values can hamper development and entrepreneurship
• Molai is founder of diversified investment group TRT Investments.
