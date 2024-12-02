Opinion

CARTOON: Jacob Zuma’s baggage

02 December 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Monday, December 2 2024
ALEXANDER PARKER: Trump and Xi are coming to dinner — the shisanyama had better be on point

Infrastructure chaos is an opportunity and all we need do in the G20 is talk ourselves up honestly
Opinion
33 minutes ago

S’THEMBISO MSOMI: The second coming of Jacob Zuma as the black messiah

This time his brand of racial nationalism is not inhibited by the ‘nonracial’ doctrine leaders of the ANC are expected to abide by
Opinion
3 days ago

SIMON BARBER: SA’s in good hands as Ebrahim Rasool returns to Washington

But the ambassador has work cut out answering for the government
Opinion
33 minutes ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Pounding the populist pavement

The likes of Zuma, McKenzie and Malema look ever more appealing to South Africans who can’t afford even the bare essentials of life
Opinion
4 days ago

TOM EATON: It’s true folks, Zuma doubted democracy for decades

Nit-picking institutions keep getting in the way of robust majoritarianism and voters keeping thinking for themselves
Opinion
6 days ago
Friday, November 29 2024
