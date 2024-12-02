Operation Phumelela to ramp up competitiveness of SA as a preferred investment destination
Mechanism ensures household food security in crises, while helping industrial and agrarian goals
The country also hosts the B20 private-sector engagement group under auspices of G20 from December 1
Global supplier of industrial consumables, machinery and spare parts is positive on its expansion plan
The Nedbank Group Economic Unit expects a slight uptick to 0.5% quarter on quarter from 0.4% in the second quarter
Syria races to push back rebels after advance to Aleppo
The best example was tighthead prop Neethling Fouche dominating loose head Ox Nché
Treatment for more than 9,000 people may be interrupted in 2025
CARTOON: Jacob Zuma’s baggage
ALEXANDER PARKER: Trump and Xi are coming to dinner — the shisanyama had better be on point
S’THEMBISO MSOMI: The second coming of Jacob Zuma as the black messiah
SIMON BARBER: SA’s in good hands as Ebrahim Rasool returns to Washington
NATASHA MARRIAN: Pounding the populist pavement
TOM EATON: It’s true folks, Zuma doubted democracy for decades
