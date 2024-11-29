S’THEMBISO MSOMI: The second coming of Jacob Zuma as the black messiah
At the tail-end of his recent interview with Sunday Times political editor Sibongakonke Sheba, Jacob Zuma left the journalist and his audiovisual crew with an injunction: “But never forget that you are black,” he said in Zulu before repeating it in English. “Defend the black who has been enslaved, colonised ... I am just saying, my brother, help the black man to be an equal to those who employ us a lot.”
It was a strange instruction to give to a journalist whose job is merely to report the story. But it was also vintage Zuma — race-baiting not only to gain the sympathy of the reporters, but also to win the hearts and minds of those who would be watching or listening to the interview as a podcast...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.