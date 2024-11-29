Opinion

CARTOON: Pension funds in the potlight

29 November 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Friday, November 29 2024
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s pension system reveals its dark side

Workers are effectively being robbed by employers shirking their legal duty to pay monthly contributions
Opinion
1 day ago

Employers owe R5bn in pension fund arrears

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has named and shamed some of the culprits
National
4 days ago

FSCA probes two-pot withdrawal fees

Pension fund industry makes hundreds of millions of rand in fees
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Action needed in policing pension contributions

A situation where employers are in pension fund contribution arrears of R5.2bn cannot be allowed to continue
Opinion
3 days ago

Two-pot implementation costly for retirement industry

Sars issues 1.9-million tax directives for two-pot withdrawals valued at R35bn
National
2 days ago
