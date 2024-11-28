Traders await outcome of Opec+ meeting, where output policy will be discussed
Sustained reductions to coal use are critical if worldwide pollution trends are to be reversed
This episode is with Asbjørn Rachlew
Why did the ANC choose to form a government with a Eurocentric party? Three reasons: necessity, principle and pragmatism
Group says despite progress there is still work to be done, so the board ‘believes it is prudent to not declare a dividend for the year’
Lender says there is a need for a more ambitious strategy to tackle SA’s rising public debt and fiscal deficits
Brussels wants to protect local carmakers, but European auto companies eye the lucrative Chinese market
Governing party Swapo’s presidential candidate is Vice-President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who will be Namibia’s first female leader if she wins
Rain and Sri Lanka’s tight bowling win the day on Wednesday, but sun is forecast for Thursday
The world's biggest carmaker produced 0.8% fewer vehicles in October but sales grew 1.4%
CARTOON: Biden’s ceasefire touchdown
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire holds in first hours, Lebanese civilians start to return home
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes effect
US pushes ahead with $680m weapons sale to Israel
EDITORIAL: Africa-US relations beyond Biden’s administration
