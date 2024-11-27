KELLY ALEXANDER: How to benefit from American isolationism
SA should look beyond Trump and towards the EU to leverage Africa’s isolation to our advantage
We’re used to the notion of American exceptionalism. But the tidal wave of isolationist and protectionist policies that is about to hit us comes at a bad time, when wars — hot, cold and trade — are destabilising the geopolitical landscape. At the same time, for SA this moment poses tremendous opportunities.
The peculiar nature of Make America Great Again (MAGA) politics means the formation of Donald Trump’s second cabinet will dominate world news for weeks to come. Unfortunately, not necessarily for the better. Knowing what we know about some of his picks, it is difficult to be anything less than shocked at the thought of what’s coming...
