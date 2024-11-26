Opinion

CARTOON: NPA’s state capture graveyard

26 November 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, November 25 2024
Zondo commission evidence leader calls for independent NPA

Despite the state capture commission’s recommendations graft continues in public procurement
National
1 week ago

Construction mafia disrupts projects worth R63bn in five years, says Sarupen

The deputy finance minister says the demand for up to 30% of a contract’s value delays critical infrastructure delivery
National
6 days ago

NPA’s Batohi says judicial firmness needed to deal with ‘Stalingrad tactics’

Accused in corruption cases have used every rule in the book to delay court processes, says prosecutions boss
National
2 weeks ago

ANN BERNSTEIN: Business must lean on government to fix NPA

Balance is needed between working with president to fix crises and holding government to account
Opinion
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: In the hands of law enforcement agencies

Getting SA removed from the Financial Action Task Force greylist is no small task
Opinion
3 weeks ago

RICHARD GOLDSTONE: Together against corruption — a unified strategy for SA’s future

Establishment of International Anti-Corruption Court could catalyse reforms and restore confidence in institutions
Opinion
2 weeks ago
