RONNIE SIPHIKA: A balanced alternative for the construction industry

SA’s construction sector is at a crossroads. With billions lost to delayed public projects and widespread inefficiencies, the government is taking bold steps to tighten oversight, blacklist underperforming contractors and revamp procurement processes. While these measures aim to tackle systemic issues, they also risk creating unintended consequences that could further stifle an already struggling industry.
To truly address these challenges a balanced alternative is needed; one that promotes collaboration, innovation and accountability without alienating stakeholders or perpetuating inefficiencies. Drawing from various management and economic theories, this article examines the complexities of reforming the construction sector and presents key questions to guide a more holistic and sustainable approach.
The public choice theory underscores the idea that, like individuals in any sector, government officials act in their own self-interest, which can sometimes conflict with public goals. In the context of the department of public works & infrastructure, officials tasked with overseeing reforms and contractor blacklisting are in positions of significant power.
This concentration of authority presents opportunities for exploitation, such as manipulating the blacklisting process where officials might unjustly blacklist contractors to favour competitors who offer bribes or other incentives, and conversely could protect underperforming contractors who provide kickbacks, allowing inefficiencies and corruption to persist.
The lack of oversight over the officials themselves can lead to biased decision-making, resulting in inflated project costs or poor-quality work, and officials involved in vetting processes may steer contracts towards specific firms in exchange for financial or personal benefits, undermining fairness and transparency.
Officials may exploit their gatekeeping roles to create artificial bottlenecks only “favoured” contractors can bypass. Deliberate delays in approvals or inspections can pressure contractors into offering bribes to expedite processes. With access to critical project and contractor data, officials might leak confidential information to competitors or use it to manipulate outcomes for personal gain. The asymmetry creates an opaque environment where unethical practices can flourish unnoticed.
Adversarial relationships in the construction sector can create a hostile environment where distrust and self-preservation dominate. When stakeholders such as contractors, subcontractors, government officials and oversight bodies operate in conflict rather than collaboration, there could be instances in which contractors factor in additional risks associated with blacklisting or disputes, leading to higher project costs. Risk premiums added to bids ensure contractors are financially protected in case of delays, penalties or legal battles. The resulting inefficiencies increase overhead costs, which are ultimately passed on to government and, by extension, taxpayers.
Contractors who feel unjustly treated might resort to legal action, creating significant legal costs and further delaying project delivery. The litigation process can sour relationships further, reducing future collaboration opportunities. A punitive approach such as blacklisting can discourage contractors from bidding on public projects, particularly smaller firms that lack resources to navigate bureaucratic challenges.
Reduced competition often leads to monopolistic tendencies, where a few large contractors dominate and set higher prices. In some cases contractors might collude to manipulate the tendering process, ensuring mutual survival in an environment perceived as overly punitive.
The challenges posed by adversarial relationships among stakeholders and the potential exploitation of oversight roles require a dual-pronged approach rooted in collaboration and robust safeguards. One of the many ways in which this could be resolved is for the department to automate procurement, blacklisting and project monitoring to reduce human intervention and opportunities for manipulation.
The department must consider establishing independent third-party construction audit committees for impartial review of projects and oversight decisions. It could also rotate officials in critical oversight positions to prevent long-term relationships that could enable corruption.
By fostering co-operation among stakeholders through collaborative contracting models such as Integrated Project Delivery, the department could help share risks and rewards among stakeholders equitably. It might also be useful for the department to consider establishing transparent dispute resolution mechanisms in the form of impartial arbitration panels and mediation panels to resolve conflicts quickly and fairly. It is important that the department rewards contractors for meeting or exceeding expectations, shifting the focus from penalties to positive reinforcement.
These solutions highlight the importance of integrating accountability mechanisms with collaboration-orientated practices. By reducing adversarial relationships and strengthening oversight, SA’s construction sector can achieve a balance between innovation, efficiency and fairness, paving the way for sustainable growth and development.
• Siphika is CEO at Construction Management Foundation.
