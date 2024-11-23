WILLIAM GUMEDE: Time for business to get proactive

Without the capacity, ideas and experience of business, civil society and professionals, the GNU will falter, the writer says. Picture: 123RF
It is critical for the success of SA’s government of national unity (GNU) that it partners with business, civil society and professionals to form a kind of GNU-plus, to help provide new ideas, capacity and energy to turn around the country’s broken state, broken economy and broken society.
Importantly, a GNU+ partnership with business, civil society and professionals should be based on co-delivery, co-implementation and co-ideas generation. It has to be real co-creation partnership, not government only seeking the help of business, civil society and professionals in instances of full state collapse. Nevertheless, partnership is particularly important in mission-critical state, policy and resource failures.
Without the capacity, ideas and experience of business, civil society and professionals, the GNU will falter. The reality is that despite many politicians thinking otherwise, SA’s multiple, complex and deep-rooted challenges cannot be solved by political parties, individual politicians or government alone. Sadly, until now many ANC leaders have wrongly believed that the state on its own can deliver growth, jobs and peace.
State success can only be delivered with non-state partners. This fact cannot be emphasised enough. This means the GNU should not just be about the inclusion of a diversity of political parties, but SA’s non-political talent, capacity and ideas in co-governing. The reality is, SA’s best talent, ideas and resources do not sit in politics, nor in the state, but actually in business, civil society and professionals.
The GNU consists of 11 different political parties. It is critical in a GNU+ partnership that business, civil society, business and professionals be given equal power to shape policies, implement programmes and generate policies. Up to now the ANC in government only involved business, civil society and professionals when government policies and programme execution had already publicly failed, or to amend policies and programmes that had already been formulated, often badly, by government and ANC politicians and structures.
The GNU must involve business, civil society and professionals in policy formulation, and even let business, civil society and the professions take the lead in formulating appropriate policies, rather than the other way around.
Many ANC leaders, members and supporters, and populist splinter parties from it such as the EFF and MK party, are ideologically opposed to government co-delivering, co-governing and co-ideas ideation with the private sector, civil society and non-ANC affiliated professionals.
They often see businesses that are not politically connected to the ANC negatively, calling them “white monopoly capital” or “Stellenbosch mafia” or “enemies” of what they euphemistically call “transformation”, now in many cases merely cover for ideologically irrational policies, to control resources for self-enrichment and to deploy ANC cadres to key positions across the state, economy and civil society.
In fact, there is a deep anti-entrepreneurial culture among significant groups of the ANC, whereby they are hostile towards authentic private sector entrepreneurs who create value by establishing new businesses, creating jobs and income, but who are not linked to the ANC. Meanwhile, “tenderpreneurs” — politically connected “political capitalists” making money off the state and reducing value by eroding the capacity of the state, increasing corruption and reducing opportunities for genuine entrepreneurs — are often celebrated.
Civil society organisations in SA are critical in providing public services to citizens where the state fails, providing oversight when democratic institutions fail, and helping citizens during social breakdown. There has been an alarming increase in attacks on civil society from populists, the obviously uninformed and by political leaders, who blame government’s failure to delivery public services on civil society policing of government wrongdoing, rather than on government incompetence, corruption and toxic policies.
Collectively the civil society sector makes up almost 2.5% of SA's GDP, employing just over 1.5-million staff, which is just under 15% of the formal non-agricultural workforce. Almost 80% of the workforce of the sector are black and over 60% of the leadership and management are women.
Civil society organisations that employ hundreds of thousands, deliver public services where government fail and defend the rights of the poor where they are trampled on by uncaring government, and receive precious foreign income to do their good work, are sadly dismissed as foreign agents.
Black nonstate professionals who are not aligned to the ANC, and who are educated and competent, hold sensible, rights-based views rather than going with the herd, and prioritise the country’s interests rather than group, colour and party ones, are often dismissed as “clever blacks”, a term coined by former president Jacob Zuma for black professionals who were critical of his corrupt, populists and incompetent governance.
Business, civil society and professional bodies have in many instances only been asked to help when the state or state entities have already or are near collapse, and there is sufficient public outcry over the lack of public services, or if there are public crises which unless resolved will harm the ANC electorally, reduce government revenue and diminish patronage for ANC connected businesses.
SA companies that have succeeded in foreign markets should be included in government trade negotiations with foreign countries, global treaty negotiations and SA country lending negotiations.
There is a vast reservoir of individual skills, resources, energy and ideas outside government and politics, in the private sector, civil society and professions. The GNU must tap this. It should use competent individuals from business, civil society and the professions to turn around mission critical failing public institutions.
Rather than political “deployment”, whereby incompetent politically connected cadres are appointed to run complex public institutions and end up collapsing them; the country needs the “deployment” of experienced business, civil society and professional managers and entrepreneurs to turn around failing public institutions.
There is a great sense of hope in the country that the GNU, with its diversity, fresh blood and new ideas, can turn things around. Outside the GNU is a diversity of role players, ideas and capabilities that have until recently been marginalised. The GNU must break with destructive introspective thinking and bring the diversity, energy, ideas and resources outside it to bear, to deliver public services, jobs and opportunities.
The GNU must involve business, civil society and professionals in policy formulation, and even let business, civil society and the professions take the lead in formulating appropriate policies, rather than the other way around.
Many government officials have no experience working in the non-state sectors they preside over. Policies produced this way are predictably often mostly inappropriate. It is critical that the state used the expertise of private sector, civil society and professionals to come up with sensible policies.
Parts of the public service and large numbers of state-owned enterprises have failed. They are unable to deliver on their mandates to provide public services to citizens. In such instances the state will have to ask the private sector, civil society and professions to deliver public services. In many cases the private sector is already delivering public services where the state has failed, whether private policing, private education, private health or private energy.
SA companies that have succeeded in foreign markets should be included in government trade negotiations with foreign countries, global treaty negotiations and SA country lending negotiations.
Finally, business, civil society and professionally organisations must pro-actively engage the state, proposing policies, offering new ideas and providing resources, and not wait for the state to come to them.
• Gumede, an associate professor at the Wits University School of Governance, is author of “Restless Nation: Making Sense of Troubled Times”. This is an edited version of his recent talk to the Coalitions Thought Lab at EDPXChange 2024.
