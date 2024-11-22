MICHÉLE CLARKE: Blind faith will not make for successful NHI implementation
Incompetence, capture and magical thinking make the discussion over the use of PIC money worrying
22 November 2024 - 05:00
National Health Insurance (NHI) is destined to fail in SA. This is not undue pessimism, nor fear talking. It is a realistic view based on nearly 30 years of data and experience.
Not only is the current public health system woefully under-resourced in medical personnel, support personnel and equipment, but it also has to deal with unsafe and inadequate infrastructure. These are things the NHI must seek to address over time, though it must be noted that the previous administration has been unable to do so for nearly three decades...
