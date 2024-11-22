Opinion

CARTOON: Prepaid meter scramble

22 November 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, November 22 2024
Friday, November 22 2024

Eskom warns prepaid customers to update meters by Sunday

Utility says meters must be updated to avoid unexpected power loss
National
2 days ago

Panicking residents rush to upgrade prepaid meters

Hundreds of customers from Soweto have spent hours in queues to meet looming deadline
National
1 day ago

Those who miss deadline to convert prepaid meters risk being in the dark

By Tuesday 2.1-million had not yet migrated to the new system
National
1 day ago

City Power offers grace period for ‘non-vending’ customers to upgrade meters

City Power will extend working hours and suspend penalty fees for non-vending customers as it races against the clock to complete the metering ...
National
10 hours ago
Thursday, November 21 2024
Thursday, November 21 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LUNGILE MASHELE: Little brother neighbours ...
Opinion
2.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Ninety One, Sanlam tie-up ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: There is no complacency among ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Good going, Bafana Bafana!
Opinion / Editorials
5.
DAVID BUCKHAM: COP29 — a dangerous distraction to ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.