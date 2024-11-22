ANDREW BAHLMANN: Political upheaval marks a global shift in M&A
The intersection of political change and M&A has long been recognised
As we look back on a year marked by an unusually high number of elections — about 64 across the globe — there’s an undeniable shift in the political dynamic that is reverberating across markets. While elections themselves are often seen as democratic milestones, the political outcomes have more than just social implications.
They are becoming increasingly fundamental in shaping the direction of global merger & acquisition (M&A) activity. The intersection of political change and M&A has long been recognised, but in 2024 the trends seem more pronounced, driven by economic uncertainty, regulatory shifts and investor sentiment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.