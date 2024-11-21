A recent presidential climate commission survey on sentiments about climate change revealed that only 5% of SA adults consider it a priority. Unemployment, crime and the cost of living rank higher. No surprises there, since for most people hunger is clearly a more immediate threat to their survival.
LUNGILE MASHELE: Little brother neighbours overtake SA in energy stakes
While Mozambique and Namibia boasted about progress at Africa Oil Week, former big brother was retreating
A recent presidential climate commission survey on sentiments about climate change revealed that only 5% of SA adults consider it a priority. Unemployment, crime and the cost of living rank higher. No surprises there, since for most people hunger is clearly a more immediate threat to their survival.
While attending Africa Oil Week recently I sat in awe as country after country got on stage to share their oil and gas discoveries over the past year. National oil companies, multinationals, government ministers, geoscientists and petroleum engineers beaming at discovering 10-trillion cubic feet here and 5-trillion cubic feet there.
Representatives from Namibia and Mozambique shared their drilling progress, reserves and 2025 well predictions. They spoke about economic growth above 6%, monetising their gas, and jobs created. They boasted among themselves about their vast resources and the transformative nature of their gas reserves.
A Namibian market observer was quoted as saying: “For too long, the South Africans have tried to boss everybody about, but of course SA is no longer big brother — little brother in the form [of] Namibia is overtaking them.”
Mozambique gloated about being the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter in the region and making discoveries larger than those of Qatar. In 2016 the IMF projected total revenues of $500bn by 2045 and an average real GDP growth rate of about 24% between 2021 and 2025 for Mozambique.
As a South African I sat disheartened, wondering where we had gone wrong. When SA got on the podium we shared our challenges instead of progress. Challenges with NGOs that are opposed to oil and gas. Challenges that have seen major oil companies such as TotalEnergies pack their bags and head to neighbouring shores. We spoke like we were not in power and without conviction. The script was the same: “We reaffirm our support for oil and gas” … “we will use our natural endowments” … “there is no route to market for the gas” … “the NGOs are a challenge” … “we want transformation of the sector”. The same script after all these years.
Our neighbours have made significant gas discoveries, become major resource players and are realising the economic growth linked to them. They are exploring, drilling, industrialising and growing their economies.
In recent years Guyana has experienced a remarkable transformation in its gas sector thanks to significant discoveries that have placed the country on the global energy map. With the discovery of about 10-trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, Guyana’s economy has seen a substantial boost. Drilling multiple wells has confirmed these vast quantities, leading to accelerated production timelines and ambitious targets.
The impact on the economy has been profound, with an increased GDP growth rate, enhanced energy security and burgeoning development of a gas industry that promises jobs and sustained economic growth. Guyana’s president has articulated a clear vision for maximising these resources, emphasising their role in transforming the country’s economic landscape and enhancing its energy independence.
In 2020 Guyana’s GDP grew 43.5%, 20% in 2021, 63.4% in 2022, and 33% in 2024, an enormous jump for an economy that was averaging 2% GDP growth in the decade preceding the discoveries.
In a viral HardTalk interview, Guyana’s president made a controversial statement that has sparked significant debate. He asked if the countries insisting on Guyana not using its natural endowments would compensate it financially. He boldly asserted that the global push for energy transitions cannot disregard the economic realities faced by developing nations such as Guyana, adding that despite Guyana’s discoveries it would still be net zero because of its extensive forests, which capture 19.5 gigatonnes of carbon emissions a year.
Guyana’s experience underscores the delicate balance between harnessing natural resources for economic growth and climate commitments. Nations must harness their gas wealth now to address pressing economic needs and uplift living standards. The stark reality is that the urgent drive for economic growth often clashes with the global mission to cut carbon emissions.
• Mashele, an energy economist, is a member of the board of the National Transmission Company of SA.
