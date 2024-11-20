VEDHAN SINGH: Mozambique election violence casts spotlight on Sadc

Supporters of Daniel Chapo in Matola, Mozambique, October 6 2024. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
The path to regional and state acceptance of Mozambique’s recent election results is fraught with challenges — marked by both restraint and revolt.
As the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) convenes an emergency session this week — an extraordinary summit of Sadc heads of state and government — the primary agenda is the escalating post-electoral violence in Mozambique. The regional bloc is expected to call for the restoration of peace, a commitment to the election results and an end to the violence engulfing that nation.
With the flames of unrest still flickering despite state suppression, opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane has accused the governing Frelimo party, led by president Daniel Chapo, of electoral manipulation. These allegations are not isolated; they have found validation in reports from the EU election observation mission, several opposition candidates, NGOs and elements of civil society.
However, a stark divergence exists between international observers. The AU and Sadc election observation missions commended the electoral process, declaring that the elections “were conducted in a calm and professional manner”. Sadc’s mission, in particular, emphasised the elections' orderly and peaceful nature.
In contrast, the EU mission identified “irregularities during counting” and “unjustified alteration of election results at polling stations and district levels”, urging greater “transparency, credibility and integrity”.
This divergence in assessment is not unprecedented. Sadc has historically shown limited capacity for intervention in disputed elections — a legacy marked by the organisation’s diplomatic constraints and entrenched allegiances to ruling liberation movements.
Zimbabwe serves as a prominent example of Sadc’s hesitancy, where institutional limitation and diplomatic imperatives have restricted the bloc’s capacity to challenge contested outcomes. For Mozambique it seems the official position of Frelimo will set the moral and diplomatic benchmark for Sadc.
Navigating this delicate terrain requires that Sadc adheres to best practices for regional governance, especially in managing democratic transitions. Its guidelines emphasise the need for “transparency, freedom of the media, access to information and equal opportunities for all political parties”. Yet Mozambique’s recent actions cast doubt on adherence to these principles.
The internet blackout, combined with the crackdown on journalists — including the confiscation of equipment and assaults — suggests a disregard for media freedom. Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network chair Adriano Nuvunga contends that such actions have “severely damaged Mozambique’s international standing, exposing a regime intolerant of scrutiny”.
Rights and dissent
Central to the ongoing Sadc summit is the question of human rights violations and the suppression of dissent. Reports of rubber bullets, teargas and even live ammunition being deployed against demonstrators have raised alarm. These confrontations have resulted in 21 deaths and hundreds of injuries.
There are also reports of home invasions in certain regions, casting a shadow over Mozambique's commitment to its citizens’ rights. That stands in stark contrast to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights — a treaty Mozambique has ratified — which affirms the rights to life, liberty, free expression and peaceful assembly.
This episode also raises broader questions about the efficacy of regional governance structures. Zimbabwean social justice advocate Tendai Ruben Mbofana points to the challenge of “voluntary adherence or compliance” among member states. What are the repercussions when a state disregards the AU’s treaties, which it has voluntarily ratified? Without robust enforcement mechanisms can there be meaningful consequences for noncompliance?
The absence of a regional judicial body such as the defunct Sadc Tribunal compounds this problem. Without such institutions Sadc’s 400-million citizens have no regional recourse to address state abuses or electoral fraud, especially when national courts are compromised or unresponsive. In this vacuum the regional response remains fragmented, reflecting a broader disempowerment of civil society.
The Sadc summit thus represents a critical moment for the bloc, not only in determining Mozambique’s immediate future but also in defining the region’s long-term commitment to democratic integrity and human rights. It must balance political diplomacy with the rigorous enforcement of its principles — a tightrope that has long shaped Sadc’s legacy.
• Singh is a Southern Africa regional representative to the African Union Interfaith Dialogue on Violent Extremism. He writes in his personal capacity.
VEDHAN SINGH: Mozambique election violence casts spotlight on Sadc
Organisation has a critical role in defining the region’s commitment to democracy and human rights
EDITORIAL: Sadc should act over Mozambique
